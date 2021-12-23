WeAreTechWomen are proud to announce the most exciting virtual women in tech conference for 2022

We have been hosting our women in tech conference for over six years. In fact, we have welcomed over 5,000 women through our doors since 2015.
We are not a large media company, we are an organisation that has been championing women in tech for the past 13 years. To us, its personal. 17 per cent of women in the industry is not just not enough, it needs to change.
Each year, we work with our community at WeAreTechWomen to identify what tech innovations and topics you would like us to cover as part of our annual conference. We build our agenda around that feedback – giving you what you want to not just accelerate your careers, but to understand about the wider world of tech, and how this will affect the future world of work.
This year, we are going to be bringing you the very best global virtual learning experience on a state-of-the-art conferencing platform. Our conference will provide ample opportunities to learn about emerging technologies and what is innovating and disrupting the industry. We are blessed to be given time from some of the world’s finest speakers who will be joining us to share their wisdom and knowledge. We will deliver innovative sessions on a variety of different areas of tech, with a side order of career development, fireside chats and ample networking opportunities, both on the day and through our global virtual networking world.
On our stages are some of the greatest names in tech such as Ortis Deley, TV Presenter, DJ & Actor; Briony Chappell, Head of Digital, KISS FM; Vicki Lau, Visual Effects (VFX) Artist/Generalist, Virtual Reality (VR) Developer, TEDx speaker, Entrepreneur & Educator; Debbie Forster MBE, CEO, Tech Talent Charter; Harriet Minter, Journalist, Speaker & Director, The HVM Group; Vanessa Sanyauke, Founder & CEO, Girls Talk London; Avye Couloute, Maker, Coder, Tech Advocate, Social Entrepreneur & Founder, Girls Into Coding; Ann Hiatt, Leadership Strategist & Author of Bet On Yourself, to name a few.
We will be sharing insights and covering everything from Future World of Work, Technology Trends, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Cyber Security, Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, The Future of Data, What’s New For Wearables, Data Science, The Future of Drones, FinTech, The Rise of Robots, Cloud Technologies, Quantum Computing, Coding, Innovation in Health Tech, The Rise of Drones, Transformation & Change, Ethics in Tech, Green Tech/ Net Zero, DevOps, Agile, FemTech, Blockchain, CryptoAssets, Tokenisation, De-Si, Collaboration Tools, Cyber Crime, Space Tech, 5G and Beyond, Special Effects, UI Development, The Importance of UX.
We have heaps of sessions and panels with inspirational tech leaders to help advance your careers, including Returning to a Tech Career, Dealing with Burnout, Transitioning into a Technology Role, Hybrid Working, Being the Best Remote Leader, Saying No and the Art of Assertiveness, Mentors, Sponsors, Balancing your Virtual and Physical World, Re-Inventing Yourself, How to be an Introverted Leader, How to Become a Speaking Sensation, How to Remain Visible when Working from Home, Dealing with Difficult People, Imposter Syndrome, Free Training Courses, Acing your First Leadership Role, Personal BrandTransition In To The Tech Industry, The Importance of Mentors and Sponsor, The Legal Journey for Female Founders, Start-Up Stories.
Promoting and encouraging inclusion and diversity is at the heart of everything we do – and our conference is no different. We’re covering everything from Addressing the Gender Gap in Tech, Disability and Tech Innovation, Fostering Neurodiverse Talent, Is Menopause Draining the Tech Talent Pool, Wellbeing, TechSheCan – Supporting the Next Generation, Black Women in Tech, The Untapped Talent Pool, How to Eliminate Bias, Ageism in Tech, Building your own Women in Tech Network, The Importance of Male Allies.
Thanks to the financial support of our amazing sponsors, we are able to offer you one incredible day of learning for our early bird price of just £70.00 plus VAT.
The early bird offer is valid until 31st January, when tickets will increase to just £115.00 plus VAT.
Given our extensive agenda, we know that some of you won’t be able to attend every session available on the day. Not to worry, as your ticket also includes a 30 Day platform content licence which will enable you to watch all of the sessions up until 01 May 2022.
By attending you will also be helping others. For every ticket bought, we will gift a ticket to an individual out of work, a returner to the industry or a youngster studying for a tech career.
If you are an individual in this position, please email us here (tickets are not guaranteed and offered on a first come, first served basis). We are actively encouraging corporate organisations to fund groups of tickets to continue to develop their teams during this time. To encourage organisations, we have special offers for corporates who wish to book 10 or more tickets. If you are interested in bulk bookings, contact us on [email protected].
If you are keen to learn, be inspired and expand your knowledge of tech, then join us, we promise you won’t be disappointed.
This invitation is open to all.