WeAreTechWomen are proud to announce the most exciting virtual women in tech conference for 2022

ONE TECH WORLD | 01 APRIL 2022

WeAreTechWomen invite you to attend the most exciting virtual women in tech conference in 2022!

We have been hosting our women in tech conference for over six years. In fact, we have welcomed over 5,000 women through our doors since 2015.

We are not a large media company, we are an organisation that has been championing women in tech for the past 13 years. To us, its personal. 17 per cent of women in the industry is not just not enough, it needs to change.

Each year, we work with our community at WeAreTechWomen to identify what tech innovations and topics you would like us to cover as part of our annual conference. We build our agenda around that feedback – giving you what you want to not just accelerate your careers, but to understand about the wider world of tech, and how this will affect the future world of work.

This year, we are going to be bringing you the very best global virtual learning experience on a state-of-the-art conferencing platform. Our conference will provide ample opportunities to learn about emerging technologies and what is innovating and disrupting the industry. We are blessed to be given time from some of the world’s finest speakers who will be joining us to share their wisdom and knowledge. We will deliver innovative sessions on a variety of different areas of tech, with a side order of career development, fireside chats and ample networking opportunities, both on the day and through our global virtual networking world.