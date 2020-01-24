0
WeAreTechWomen celebrate emerging talent at the 2019 TechWomen100 Awards

Images from the We Are Tech 100 Awards, QE II Centre London 23Jan2020

WeAreTechWomen celebrated the winners of their 2019 TechWomen100 awards on 23 January, at a prestigious ceremony at the iconic Queen Elizabeth II Centre, Westminster, London.

Over winners, sponsors, judges and guests celebrated and enjoyed a three-course meal and champagne reception to toast the TechWomen100 finalists’ achievements. The evening was facilitated by Julia Streets, Founder, Streets Consulting and attendees were welcomed by Vanessa Vallely OBE, Managing Director, WeAreTheCity; headline sponsors, Karin Rossi, J.P. Morgan; and our education partners, Professor Sue Black OBE, Professor of Computer Science & Technology Evangelist, Speaker & Author and Professor Gordon Love, Durham University.

Kicking off the proceedings and inspiring the guests, Vallely said, “Let tonight’s awards be the platform you all spring from, to achieve more, to get your promotions, to help others thrive and be a beacon of light in the tech industry.”

Representatives of each of the award’s sponsors then invited winners to the stage, to collect their awards. Speakers praised the emerging talent within the room and called out for more women to put themselves forward for tech roles.

READ THE FULL ARTICLE HERE

Alison Simpson
About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

