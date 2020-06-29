0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
29/06/2020
,

WeAreTechWomen Conference 2020: In Words

Home > Events > Past Events > WeAreTechWomen Conference 2020: In Words

WeAreTechWomen conference stats 800x600

WeAreTechWomen, the technology arm of WeAreTheCity, hosted its first virtual, full-day conference for female technologists.

The conference, proudly sponsored and supported by Accenture, BAE Systems, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Dell Technologies, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, NatWest, Oliver Wyman, OpenFin; PwC; and RBC; saw over 1,000 delegates log on, from across the technology sector and a range of companies including Sky, Aviva, RAF, Finding Ada, Stemettes, Mastercard, Three, Foreign & Commonwealth Office, Shell and Monzo.

The conference consisted of six stages, with over 60 speakers, 20 exhibitors and over 15 Q&A panels. Delegates could shape their own learning as well as revisiting sessions they may have missed, with a 30-day playback.

The morning began with a number of keynotes from inspirational role models in tech, including Jacqueline de Rojas CBE, President, techUK; Dame Stephanie Shirley CH, IT Entrepreneur & Philanthropist; and Edwina Dunn OBE, Chairman, Starcount and Founder, The Female Lead.

READ THE FULL ARTICLE HERE

WeAreTheCity covers the latest female centric news stories from around the world, focusing on women in business, careers and current affairs. You can find all the latest gender news here.

Don’t forget, you can also follow us via our social media channels for the latest up-to-date gender news. Click to follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

Alison Simpson
About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

Related Posts

WeAreTechWomen virtual conference
06/04/2020

WeAreTechWomen are excited to announce the largest virtual women in tech conference for 2020 | Disrupt. Innovate. Lead | 26 June

WeareTechWomen 19 March(4)
16/03/2020

19/03/2020: WeAreVirtual: Power of Mentoring with Vanessa Vallely OBE | WeAreTechWomen

Rising-Star-2020-banner-featured
09/03/2020

Nominations are now closed for WeAreTheCity’s 2020 Rising Star Awards

Tech Summit - New - 800x600
02/03/2020

WeAreTechWomen are coming to Manchester – announcing our Women in Tech Summit North | 03 November 2020

Comment on this

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

X