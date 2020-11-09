WeAreTechWomen launches new collaborative networking forum for Women in Tech Network leaders

SUPPORTED BY

WeAreTechWomen are proud to launch WeAreTechNetworks, a collaborative networking forum for individuals who are leading their organisations Women in Tech networks.

WeAreTechNetworks will welcome the chairs, co-chairs and D&I leads from a broad range of industries and sectors; and allow them to share best practice and collaborate. Founding members of WeAreTechNetworks are PwC, Visa, HSBC, Barclays, Oliver Wyman, Credit Suisse and KPMG. The group will meet for the first time in January 2021. The new network is also supported by the Tech Talent Charter.

Members of WeAreTechNetworks benefit from four networking and learning events a year with topical speakers, network hacks, gender and tech headlines and speed networking with other members. Members contribute to an annual company-wide survey, which details their strategic objectives, how they are engaging male allies and the governance of their networks.

Members also benefit from hotline access to a WeAreTechNetworks co-ordinator for advice, networking matching and connections; bonus networking events; gain access to other relevant events and activities; and share the latest insights, front-line experiences and best practices.

WeAreTheCity & WeAreTechWomen have extensive experience in bringing together the chairs and co-chairs of networks to share best practice and collaborate. In 2009, CEO, Vanessa Vallely OBE launched Gender Networks, the network for women’s network leaders. This group has now grown to 100 FTSE member firms and over 400 members. Gender Networks members have benefited from cross company collaborations, sharing of ideas and best practice as well as hearing from speakers such as Baroness Goudie, June Sarpong OBE, RtH Nicky Morgan, Jo Swinson, Sadiq Khan, Shola Mos Shogbamimu and Dr Helen Pankhurst CBE.

WeAreTechNetworks’ members comprise of individuals who already chair or co-chair a corporate or public sector women in tech network; and individuals who are looking to set up a women in tech network within their organisations.

Find out more, register your interest or become a member here.