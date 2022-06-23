WeAreTheCity are proud to announce Chloe Kennedy, Southend Vox and Jaspreet Kaur as our special entertainment for the Rising Star Award’s Ceremony

POET

Jaspreet Kaur, better known as Behind the Netra for her poetry, is an award-winning spoken word artist and writer from East London. She is also an educator and has taught History, Sociology & Politics in secondary schools across London. With an academic background in both history and gender studies & a passion for social justice, Jaspreet has been committed to using her writing and spoken word to tackle gender discrimination, mental health stigma, the postcolonial immigrant experience, & taboo issues within the South Asian community.

She has performed at a number of events including performances – the Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey, Theatre Royal London, Oxford and Cambridge University, London City Hall and the House of Lords.

Jaspreet has been awarded the Asian Women of Achievement Award for her work in Arts and Culture, the ‘WeAreTheCity’ Rising Star Award in Education.