WeAreTheCity are proud to announce Chloe Kennedy, Southend Vox and Jaspreet Kaur as our special entertainment for the Rising Star Award’s Ceremony

The team at WeAreTheCity are incredibly excited to announce that we will once again be holding our awards ceremony, in person. We will be holding a prestigious awards celebration for all winners, sponsors and judges on the evening of 14 July 2022 at Pan Pacific London.
Hosted by Julia Streets, CEO of Streets Consulting, we will also be joined by inspirational speakers and entertainers who will all be endeavouring to create a truly magically experience for you all. We cannot wait to give you the true physical experience of one of our award ceremonies!
Winners 2022
In May, WeAreTheCity announced the winners of our 2022 Rising Star Awards. The list of winners showcases remarkable women within the UK from across 20 categories representing different industries and professions. Those highlighted include Ebinehita Iyere, founder of Milk Honey Bees, working with young people who encounter the youth justice system and those who are impacted by violence in the community; Chanelle Smith, a medical student who is an ambassador for the Captain Tom Foundation and features in the children’s book honouring Captain Sir Tom Moore; and law student Sheekeba Nasimi, who leads the legal clinic at the Afghanistan and Central Asian Association, a charity dedicated to improving the lives of Afghans and all refugees in London.