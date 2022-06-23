0
23/06/2022
, , ,

WeAreTheCity are proud to announce Chloe Kennedy, Southend Vox and Jaspreet Kaur as our special entertainment for the Rising Star Award’s Ceremony

Rising Star Awards Ceremony - Special Guests

WeAreTheCity are proud to announce Chloe Kennedy, actress, singer & songwriter, the Southend Vox Choir, and poet and Rising Star alumni, Jaspreet Kaur as our special entertainment for the Rising Star Award’s Ceremony.

The team at WeAreTheCity are incredibly excited to announce that we will once again be holding our awards ceremony, in person. We will be holding a prestigious awards celebration for all winners, sponsors and judges on the evening of 14 July 2022 at Pan Pacific London.

Hosted by Julia Streets, CEO of Streets Consulting, we will also be joined by inspirational speakers and entertainers who will all be endeavouring to create a truly magically experience for you all. We cannot wait to give you the true physical experience of one of our award ceremonies!

Find out more about our special guests below:

Julia Streets is a champion of fintech entrepreneurship, innovation and diversity.

In 2007, Julia founded Streets Consulting, the business development, marketing and communications consultancy. She helped launch the Chi-X brand of international alternative stock exchanges, including Chi-X Australia. Since then she and her team have advised a wide range of firms in the world of capital markets, B2B and payments, and offering specialist technology including blockchain, artificial intelligence, cyber and more.

Wary that diversity and inclusion is fast becoming the latest corporate marketing jargon, last year Julia launched a podcast series, ‘DiverCity Podcast’. On each episode, industry luminaries shine a light on progress, call out areas requiring further focus and offer insights and best practice to help listeners drive change.

Chloe is 10 years old and attends Haberdashers Girls School in Elstree. Her passion has always been musical theatre and her love for the West End was cemented at an early age, with multiple trips to Phantom of The Opera and Wicked. Chloe’s dream came true when she was 6 years old and she performed a duet with Christine from Phantom. Recently, she starred in her first professional pantomime as Doc in Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs. Chloe is currently in rehearsals for The Little Mermaid at her local theatre, where she will play the part of Flounder. One day she would love to perform in the West End.

Jaspreet Kaur, better known as Behind the Netra for her poetry, is an award-winning spoken word artist and writer from East London. She is also an educator and has taught History, Sociology & Politics in secondary schools across London. With an academic background in both history and gender studies & a passion for social justice, Jaspreet has been committed to using her writing and spoken word to tackle gender discrimination, mental health stigma, the postcolonial immigrant experience, & taboo issues within the South Asian community.

She has performed at a number of events including performances – the Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey, Theatre Royal London, Oxford and Cambridge University, London City Hall and the House of Lords.

Jaspreet has been awarded the Asian Women of Achievement Award for her work in Arts and Culture, the ‘WeAreTheCity’ Rising Star Award in Education.

Southend Vox is a dynamic and captivating not-for-profit community choir that loves to entertain! Founded in 2009, the choir was established to create a modern and unique approach to choral singing in the Southend community. Starting out with a handful of singers, the choir today consists of nearly 50 members from in and around the Southend-on-Sea area. Vox sing an eclectic mix of pop classics, show songs, spirituals and contemporary pieces, and have performed at a number of prestigious venues including Union Chapel and most recently, The Royal Albert Hall. Since the outbreak of Coronavirus, rehearsals have moved online and their performances have become ‘virtual’ – they’ve even won their first ‘virtual’ choir competition! Southend Vox are thrilled to join the WeAreTheCity Rising Stars award and we hope you all enjoy the performance!

RISING STAR AWARDS

Winners 2022

In May, WeAreTheCity announced the winners of our 2022 Rising Star Awards. The list of winners showcases remarkable women within the UK from across 20 categories representing different industries and professions. Those highlighted include Ebinehita Iyere, founder of Milk Honey Bees, working with young people who encounter the youth justice system and those who are impacted by violence in the community; Chanelle Smith, a medical student who is an ambassador for the Captain Tom Foundation and features in the children’s book honouring Captain Sir Tom Moore; and law student Sheekeba Nasimi, who leads the legal clinic at the Afghanistan and Central Asian Association, a charity dedicated to improving the lives of Afghans and all refugees in London.

About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

24/05/2022
21/03/2022
,
