WeAreTheCity are proud to announce Marie Claire as media partners for 2022 Rising Star Awards

Marie Claire UK is a compelling purpose-driven media brand that reaches over 7 million women a month and combines provocative features, innovative beauty and the latest editor-approved fashion. It is committed to empowering women, celebrating the richness and diversity of their lives and campaigning on the issues that really matter in 2022.
“I’m delighted to be partnering with WeAreTheCity to amplify these important awards. Empowering women, championing female talent, and spotlighting pioneers paving the way for others is what we’ve always stood for at Marie Claire. I’m looking forward to showcasing their inspiring stories.”
Our strategic goal, set in 2015, aims to showcase 1,000 outstanding women by 2025. By highlighting the accolades of these women, WeAreTheCity are not only promoting the amazing female talent that exists across the UK, but actively encouraging organisations and business leaders to invest in and recognise these women as leaders of tomorrow and individual contributors to their respective industries.
These awards will recognise and celebrate a further 100 female individual contributors from over 20 different industries that represent the leaders and role models of tomorrow. These winners will join our award’s alumni of 750 previous winners, across the UK and India.
WeAreTheCity are also delighted to welcome Andrea Thompson, Editor in Chief at Marie Claire as one of our esteemed judging panel.
Nominations for all individual categories, our Rising Star Champions, Global Award for Achievement, Company of the Year and Men for Gender Balance Awards are now open via the Rising Stars website. Nominations will close on 08 March 2022.
“I am absolutely thrilled to welcome Marie Claire as our media partner for this year’s Rising Star awards. We are two organisations who are deeply committed to progression of women both in society and the workplace. The synergy is perfect.”
“I am so excited to work with Andrea and the Marie Claire team which will enable us to shine a wider spotlight on the achievements of so many incredible women.”