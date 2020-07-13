WeAreTheCity are proud to announce Sally Phillips, Antigoni & Southend Vox Choir as our special entertainment for the Rising Star Award’s Ceremony

WeAreTheCity are proud to announce British comic actress and writer Sally Phillips; singer-songwriter Antigoni; and Southend Vox Choir as our special entertainment for the 2020 Rising Star Award’s Ceremony.

Given the circumstances, the team at WeAreTheCity are having to do things a little differently with our awards this year. We will be holding a virtual awards evening for all winners, sponsors and judges on the evening of 30 July 2020.

Over the course of the award’s ceremony, our attendees will hear from inspirational speakers and entertainers, who will all be endeavouring to create a truly magically experience. While we cannot give our winners the true physical experience of one of our award ceremonies, what we have planned will be an evening to remember!

Hosted by Julia Streets, CEO of Streets Consulting, we will also be joined by Sally Phillips; Antigoni and Southend Vox Choir.

Find out more about our speaker’s below:

Listed in The Observer as one of the 50 funniest acts in British comedy (2003), she is instantly recognisable forces behind Channel 4’s award-winning comedy sketch show, Smack the Pony.

From I’m Alan Partridge to Hippies, Green Wing, Miranda, Parents and Veep, Sally has been a near-constant comic presence on British television.

She has also starred in three Bridget Jones films and The Decoy Bride, which she co-wrote.

Sally has played the eponymous character Claire in Radio 4’s award-winning sitcom, Clare in the Community, since 2004.

In 2016 she fronted a documentary A World Without Down’s Syndrome? (BBC2), exploring the ethical implications of our national screening policy. It was nominated for the Radio Times Readers Awards.

Sally’s intelligence, talent, and razor-sharp wit make her perfect for a range of corporate events.

Sally was born in Hong Kong. Her father, Tim Phillips, was the Chairman of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, who host The Wimbledon Championship. She graduated from New College Oxford, where she read Italian, with a First Class Honours degree.

It has been a long path to Antigoni’s A1 EP release but the time is now. Since signing a publishing deal at 14 years old. The music business has been whispering about the striking Greek Cypriot girl from North London with the beautiful husky voice, wondering when she will emerge. Her voice is incredible. Gaining plaudits from anyone who hear’s her; Mark Ronson & DJ Premier. Legendary songwriter Dianne Warren told her ‘Yours is the voice I hear in my head when I write songs’ and One Direction songwriter/producer John Ryan. A1 is the first chance for the world to hear her. It’s been a long time in the making but her debut EP produced in South London by Shy FX’s wingman Dean Barratt began life as an acoustic EP that got fleshed out with beats and bass lines that truly reflect Antigoni’s London upbringing. The five songs cover the gamut of youthful emotion and expression. The sound is part soul, a whole world of contemporary pop and urban flavours. The EP starts with “2 Steps” a song written with Girls Aloud’s Nicola Roberts. A tale based around Lauryn Hill’s classic “Doo Wop” with beats that hark back to that golden era of soulful Hip Hop.

Southend Vox is a dynamic and captivating not-for-profit community choir that loves to entertain! Founded in 2009, the choir was established to create a modern and unique approach to choral singing in the Southend community. Starting out with a handful of singers, the choir today consists of nearly 50 members from in and around the Southend-on-Sea area.

Vox sing an eclectic mix of pop classics, show songs, spirituals and contemporary pieces, and have performed at a number of prestigious venues including Union Chapel and most recently, The Royal Albert Hall. Since the outbreak of Coronavirus, rehearsals have moved online and our performances have become ‘virtual’ – we’ve even won our first ‘virtual’ choir competition!

In May, WeAreTheCity announced the winners of our 2020 Rising Star Awards.

The list of winners showcases remarkable women within the UK from across 20 categories representing different industries and professions. Those highlighted include Joanna Monck, a Stonewall Schools Role Model and National Diversity Mentor, who works voluntarily as a hate crime ambassador for Sussex Police; Anuradha Damale, UK Director of Women of Color Advancing Peace and Security, an organisation set up to advance the leadership and professional development of women in colour in the fields of international peace; Catherine Cobb, who lost her left leg to bone cancer when she was seven, but realised her dream of becoming an engineer; and Dr Larisa Corda, Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, and is ITV This Morning’s and Channel Mum’s Fertility Expert.

The awards were entered by over 1,000 individuals and were judged by a panel of 45 independent judges. Over 35,000 public votes of support were received for the 200 shortlisted nominees from 115 countries.

The 2020 awards are headline sponsored by Royal Bank of Canada. Category sponsors include an array of leading FTSE 100 companies and industry leaders: 3M, Accenture, Barclays, Bloomberg, British Army, Cancer Research UK, C&C Search, Citi, CMI, Elysian Search Consulting, Goldman Sachs, GSK, HSBC, Lloyds Banking Group, Lloyd’s, Mott MacDonald, Northern Trust, Oliver Wyman, Oxford Said Business School, Reed Smith and Sage.