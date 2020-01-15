WeAreTheCity are proud to introduce our Rising Star judges for 2020

Judging the Rising Star Awards is no easy task.

Several of the judges from last year’s awards stated it was one of the hardest judging activities they have ever undertaken due to the amazing achievements of the women who were nominated. We expect this year will be no different!

For our 2020 Rising Star Awards, we are leveraging the extensive experience and industry knowledge of over 50 amazing judges. Each judge has been carefully selected for their expertise in a particular field or their breadth of knowledge across the business landscape.

We are also proud to welcome back a number of our 2019 judges including Dr Funke Abimbola MBE, General Counsel, Cycle Pharmaceuticals; Baroness Mary Goudie, Member of the House of Lords; Charlotte Sweeney OBE, Managing Director, Charlotte Sweeney Associates and Creating Inclusive Cultures; Ania Rontaler, Partner (Corporate, London), Simmons & Simmons; Mark Headley, Group Editorial Director, Square Up Media; Adam Fidler; Principal and Founder, Adam Fidler Academy; Helen Pankhurst CBE, Writer, Women’s Rights Activist & International Development Advisor for CARE International; Bev Shah, Founder & CEO, City Hive – A Network for Change; Victoria Wratten, Founder, Executive & Personal Assistants Association (EPAA).



We are also honoured to introduce new judges for this year’s awards from Linklaters; NatWest; BlackRock; Amey; Kaizo; OpenUK; UBS; Nationwide; NSPCC; Santander, amongst many more.

On behalf of WeAreTheCity, our sponsors and future nominees we would like to sincerely thank all of our judges for their dedication to female pipeline and for donating their valuable time to judge the Rising Star awards in 2020.

Our Rising Star awards are the only awards of their kind to focus solely on the pipeline of female talent below a management level. The aim of the 2020 awards is to recognise and celebrate 100 female role models and individual contributors across a variety of different industries who represent the future leaders of tomorrow.

The nominations process opened on 13 January 2020, for all categories.

A shortlist of ten women from each industry category will be chosen by an esteemed panel of judges and will be published in April. The shortlist will then be open to a public vote. Judging for the final five winners for each category will take place with independent judges across May. The winners will be announced on 11 May and winners will be invited to celebrate their award at a prestigious ceremony on 02 July.

Award’s Categories

Rising Stars in All Other Industries

Rising Stars in Banking & Capital Markets

Rising Stars in Charity & Not-For-Profits

Rising Stars in Defence

Rising Stars in Digital

Rising Stars in Diversity

Rising Stars in EA/PA

Rising Stars in Education & Academia

Rising Stars in Energy & Utilities

Rising Stars – Entrepreneurs & Start-Ups

Rising Stars in Healthcare

Rising Stars in HR & Recruitment

Rising Stars in Insurance

Rising Stars in Investment Management

Rising Stars in Law (The Lynne Freeman Award)

Rising Stars in Logistics & Transport

Rising Stars in Property, Construction & FM

Rising Stars in Professional Services

Rising Stars in Science & Engineering

Rising Stars in Technology

Rising Star Champions

Company of the Year

Men for Gender Balance

Award’s Timeline

Nominations open: 13 January 2020

Nominations close: 08 March 2020

Shortlist announced and public vote*: 20 April 2020

Public voting closes: 01 May 2020

Winner’s announced: 11 May 2020

Award’s ceremony: 02 July 2020

*There is no public vote of support for the Champion, Company of the Year and Men for Gender Balance awards.

POWERED BY