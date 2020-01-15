WeAreTheCity are proud to introduce our Rising Star judges for 2020

Judging the Rising Star Awards is no easy task.
Several of the judges from last year’s awards stated it was one of the hardest judging activities they have ever undertaken due to the amazing achievements of the women who were nominated. We expect this year will be no different!
For our 2020 Rising Star Awards, we are leveraging the extensive experience and industry knowledge of over 50 amazing judges. Each judge has been carefully selected for their expertise in a particular field or their breadth of knowledge across the business landscape.
We are also proud to welcome back a number of our 2019 judges including Dr Funke Abimbola MBE, General Counsel, Cycle Pharmaceuticals; Baroness Mary Goudie, Member of the House of Lords; Charlotte Sweeney OBE, Managing Director, Charlotte Sweeney Associates and Creating Inclusive Cultures; Ania Rontaler, Partner (Corporate, London), Simmons & Simmons; Mark Headley, Group Editorial Director, Square Up Media; Adam Fidler; Principal and Founder, Adam Fidler Academy; Helen Pankhurst CBE, Writer, Women’s Rights Activist & International Development Advisor for CARE International; Bev Shah, Founder & CEO, City Hive – A Network for Change; Victoria Wratten, Founder, Executive & Personal Assistants Association (EPAA).
We are also honoured to introduce new judges for this year’s awards from Linklaters; NatWest; BlackRock; Amey; Kaizo; OpenUK; UBS; Nationwide; NSPCC; Santander, amongst many more.
On behalf of WeAreTheCity, our sponsors and future nominees we would like to sincerely thank all of our judges for their dedication to female pipeline and for donating their valuable time to judge the Rising Star awards in 2020.
Our Rising Star awards are the only awards of their kind to focus solely on the pipeline of female talent below a management level. The aim of the 2020 awards is to recognise and celebrate 100 female role models and individual contributors across a variety of different industries who represent the future leaders of tomorrow.
The nominations process opened on 13 January 2020, for all categories.
A shortlist of ten women from each industry category will be chosen by an esteemed panel of judges and will be published in April. The shortlist will then be open to a public vote. Judging for the final five winners for each category will take place with independent judges across May. The winners will be announced on 11 May and winners will be invited to celebrate their award at a prestigious ceremony on 02 July.
Award’s Categories
- Rising Stars in All Other Industries
- Rising Stars in Banking & Capital Markets
- Rising Stars in Charity & Not-For-Profits
- Rising Stars in Defence
- Rising Stars in Digital
- Rising Stars in Diversity
- Rising Stars in EA/PA
- Rising Stars in Education & Academia
- Rising Stars in Energy & Utilities
- Rising Stars – Entrepreneurs & Start-Ups
- Rising Stars in Healthcare
- Rising Stars in HR & Recruitment
- Rising Stars in Insurance
- Rising Stars in Investment Management
- Rising Stars in Law (The Lynne Freeman Award)
- Rising Stars in Logistics & Transport
- Rising Stars in Property, Construction & FM
- Rising Stars in Professional Services
- Rising Stars in Science & Engineering
- Rising Stars in Technology
- Rising Star Champions
- Company of the Year
- Men for Gender Balance
Award’s Timeline
- Nominations open: 13 January 2020
- Nominations close: 08 March 2020
- Shortlist announced and public vote*: 20 April 2020
- Public voting closes: 01 May 2020
- Winner’s announced: 11 May 2020
- Award’s ceremony: 02 July 2020
*There is no public vote of support for the Champion, Company of the Year and Men for Gender Balance awards.
