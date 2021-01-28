WeAreTheCity are proud to introduce our Rising Star judges for 2021

Judging the Rising Star Awards is no easy task.

Several of the judges from last year’s awards stated it was one of the hardest judging activities they have ever undertaken due to the amazing achievements of the women who were nominated. We expect this year will be no different!

For our 2021 Rising Star Awards, we are leveraging the extensive experience and industry knowledge of over 50 amazing judges. Each judge has been carefully selected for their expertise in a particular field or their breadth of knowledge across the business landscape.

We are also proud to welcome back a number of our 2020 judges including Helen Pankhurst CBE, Writer, Women’s Rights Activist & International Development Advisor for CARE International; Dr. Diahanne Rhiney BCAe, Social Change Advocate; Paul Sesay, CEO & Founder, The Inclusive Companies and The National Diversity Awards; Margarete McGrath, Chief Digital Officer, Dell Technologies UK; Lieutenant Colonel Sulle D Alhaji, Royal Army Physical Training Corps; and Katie McEwan, Business Affairs and Communications Manager, Ann Summers.

We are also honoured to introduce new judges for this year’s awards from FM Conway, The Girls’ Network, Kier Highways, Natwest, PwC, Warwick Business School, amongst many more.

On behalf of WeAreTheCity, our sponsors and future nominees we would like to sincerely thank all of our judges for their dedication to female pipeline and for donating their valuable time to judge the Rising Star awards in 2021.

Our Rising Star awards are the only awards of their kind to focus solely on the pipeline of female talent below a management level. The aim of the 2021 awards is to recognise and celebrate 100 female role models and individual contributors across a variety of different industries who represent the future leaders of tomorrow.

The nominations process is now open for all categories.

A shortlist of ten women from each industry category will be chosen by an esteemed panel of judges and will be published in April. The shortlist will then be open to a public vote. Judging for the final five winners for each category will take place with independent judges in May. The Top 100 Rising Stars will be announced on 25 May 2021.

Our 2021 winners, Rising Star alumni, judges, sponsors and supporters will be invited to a prestigious ceremony – details to be announced.

Categories including in the 2021 Rising Star Awards are as follows:

Rising Stars in All Other Industries

Rising Stars in Banking & Capital Markets, sponsored by Goldman Sachs

Rising Stars in Charity & Not-for-Profit, sponsored by Cancer Research UK

Rising Stars in Defence, sponsored by The British Army

Rising Stars in Digital, sponsored by Barclays

Rising Stars in Diversity, sponsored by Citi

Rising Stars in EA/PA, sponsored by C&C Search

Rising Stars in Education & Academia, sponsored by University of Oxford Saïd Business School

Rising Stars in Energy & Utilities, sponsored by National Grid

Rising Stars – Entrepreneurs & Start-Ups

Rising Stars in Healthcare, sponsored by GSK

Rising Stars in HR & Recruitment, sponsored by Elysian

Rising Stars in Infrastructure, Transport & Logisitics, sponsored by Highways Sector Council

Rising Stars in Insurance, sponsored by Lloyd’s of London

Rising Stars in Investment Management, sponsored by Northern Trust

Rising Stars in Law (The Lynne Freeman Award), sponsored by Reed Smith

Rising Stars in Professional Services, sponsored by Oliver Wyman

Rising Stars in Science & Engineering, sponsored by 3M

Rising Stars in Technology, sponsored by Accenture

Rising Star Champions, sponsored by CMI Women

Rising Stars Company of the Year, sponsored by Bloomberg

Rising Stars Men For Gender Balance, sponsored by HSBC

Rising Stars Global Award for Achievement

Awards Timeline

Nominations open: 11 January 2021

11 January 2021 Nominations close: 08 March 2021

08 March 2021 Shortlist announced and public vote*: 19 April 2021

19 April 2021 Public voting closes: 30 April 2021

30 April 2021 Winner’s announced: 25 May 2021

25 May 2021 Award’s ceremony: Date TBC

*There is no public vote of support for the Champion of the Year, Global Award for Achievement, Company of the Year or Men for Gender Balance award

SPONSORED BY