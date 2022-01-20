WeAreTheCity are proud to introduce our Rising Star judges for 2022

Judging the Rising Star Awards is no easy task.

Several of the judges from last year’s awards stated it was one of the hardest judging activities they have ever undertaken due to the amazing achievements of the women who were nominated. We expect this year will be no different!

For our 2022 Rising Star Awards, we are leveraging the extensive experience and industry knowledge of over 40 amazing judges. Each judge has been carefully selected for their expertise in a particular field or their breadth of knowledge across the business landscape.

We are also proud to welcome back a number of our 2021 judges including Helen Pankhurst CBE, Writer, Women’s Rights Activist & International Development Advisor for CARE International; Dr. Diahanne Rhiney, Founder, The Baton Awards and Be & Beyond; Paul Sesay, CEO & Founder, The Inclusive Companies and The National Diversity Awards; India Gary Martin, Entrepreneur, Speaker, Coach & Advisor, Leadership for Execs; Lieutenant Colonel Sulle D Alhaji, Royal Army Physical Training Corps; and Charly Young, CEO & Co-Founder, The Girls’ Network.