WeAreTheCity are proud to introduce our Rising Star judges for 2022

Several of the judges from last year’s awards stated it was one of the hardest judging activities they have ever undertaken due to the amazing achievements of the women who were nominated. We expect this year will be no different!
For our 2022 Rising Star Awards, we are leveraging the extensive experience and industry knowledge of over 40 amazing judges. Each judge has been carefully selected for their expertise in a particular field or their breadth of knowledge across the business landscape.
We are also proud to welcome back a number of our 2021 judges including Helen Pankhurst CBE, Writer, Women’s Rights Activist & International Development Advisor for CARE International; Dr. Diahanne Rhiney, Founder, The Baton Awards and Be & Beyond; Paul Sesay, CEO & Founder, The Inclusive Companies and The National Diversity Awards; India Gary Martin, Entrepreneur, Speaker, Coach & Advisor, Leadership for Execs; Lieutenant Colonel Sulle D Alhaji, Royal Army Physical Training Corps; and Charly Young, CEO & Co-Founder, The Girls’ Network.
On behalf of WeAreTheCity, our sponsors and future nominees we would like to sincerely thank all of our judges for their dedication to female pipeline and for donating their valuable time to judge the Rising Star awards in 2022.
Our Rising Star awards are the only awards of their kind to focus solely on the pipeline of female talent below a management level. The aim of the 2022 awards is to recognise and celebrate 100 female role models and individual contributors across a variety of different industries who represent the future leaders of tomorrow.
Nominations are now open via the Rising Stars’ website. Nominations will close after a eight week period on 08 March 2022.
A shortlist of ten women from each industry category and ten from the Champion, Global Award for Achievement and Men for Gender Balance categories, alongside three shortlisted companies for the Company of the Year award, will be chosen by an esteemed panel of judges. Once the shortlist is announced, we will also open the public votes of support, which enables individuals to show their support for a specific shortlisted individual.
All winners will be announced in May 2022 and will be invited to celebrate at a prestigious award’s ceremony on 14 July 2022.