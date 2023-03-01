WeAreTheCity are proud to publish our top 50 Trailblazers in Gender Equity for 2023

Allies, lobbyists, mentors and campaigners committed to driving equity and societal change for women have been named in the 2023 Trailblazer50 list compiled by WeAreTheCity.

Revealed ahead of International Women’s Day 2023 in support of its #EmbraceEquity theme, the Trailblazer50 list highlights incredible individuals working tirelessly to make society a better place for women.

This is the second Trailblazer50 listing to recognise and celebrate those who step outside of their day job to drive conversations around domestic violence against women and girls, period poverty, race, menopause, FGM, child marriage and social mobility.