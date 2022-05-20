WeAreTheCity celebrates 200 remarkable women at the Rising Star Awards Shortlist Celebration

Kindly hosted by Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) on their beautiful rooftop terrace, our shortlisters were given the opportunity to network with each other, sponsors and judges and to celebrate their achievements.
During the evening, guests also heard from some inspiring speakers including Ayesha Patel, Chief Operating Officer, RBC; Laura Underwood, Business Services Director, FutureFirst; Karen Barker, Director of Recruitment and Marketing, Warwick Business School; and Dr Heather Melville OBE CCMI, Senior Managing Director, Ridgeway.
The Rising Star Awards, now in their eighth year, are the first to focus on the UK’s female talent pipeline below management level. Through these awards, we will celebrate 100 individual female contributors that represent the leaders and role models of tomorrow. We hope that by raising the profile of our shortlist and winners, we will also encourage organisations to consider how they strengthen the development of their female pipeline in the future.
Since 2015, WeAreTheCity’s Rising Star Awards have highlighted the achievements of over 750 future leaders and role models across a variety of different industries and professions.
These 200 women are now facing the final judging period and the winners will be announced on 24 May 2022. The winners will then be invited to celebrate their achievements at a prestigious award’s ceremony on 14 July, alongside our sponsors, judges and special guests.
Shortlist 2022
This year’s 200 strong shortlist showcases remarkable women within the UK, from across 20 categories representing different industries/professions. Examples of the amazing women shortlisted this year are Preet Chandi, who recently became the first woman of colour to complete a solo expedition in Antarctica; Ebinehita Iyere, founder of Milk Honey Bees, working with young people who encounter the youth justice system and those who are impacted by violence in the community; Nuthana Prathivadi Bhayankaram, who was elected Vice President of the Medical Women’s Federation, the first junior doctors to hold this office in the 105-year history of the organisation; and Lauralee Whyte, founder of SPECTRUM – Speakers & Enterntainers, a talent agency for women, BIPOC, LGBTQ+, Differently Abled, Neurodivergent and Socially Disadvantaged.