20/05/2022
WeAreTheCity honours its first Top 50 Trailblazers in Gender Equality

Trailblazers Event

Yesterday (19 May), WeAreTheCity celebrated our first Top 50 Trailblazers in Gender Equality with an intimate lunch and inspiring company.

Kindly hosted by HSBC at their Canada Square, Canary Wharf offices, our trailblazers were welcomed by Temi Ofong, Global Head Customer Channels, HSBC; and Sam Cooper-Gray, Global Head of Commercialisation and Engagement, HSBC.

We announced our first Trailblazers’ list in December 2021 to shine a positive light on the tireless efforts of 50 incredible individuals and teams.

Our 2021 trailblazers are responsible for several campaigns that will have a significant impact for gender equality. They have used their voices to raise awareness of key issues that women and men face both in society and in the workplace that will impact our ability to achieve gender equality. They have built communities for the underrepresented and created spaces where women from different backgrounds can thrive. They have used their own personal platforms to champion gender equality and opened their networks so that others can make connections and feel supported. They have spearheaded and driven campaigns that raise awareness around gendered health and well-being issues, pay inequality as well as women’s rights. They have given their time and expertise freely to charities and social enterprises that are driving gender equality, often below the radar and without any desire to be recognised for their efforts.

We would like to take this opportunity to congratulate our Trailblazers once again, and to thank our hosts at HSBC, Sam Cooper-Gray and Temi Ofong for an incredible afternoon.

View images from the event below

Trailblazers Event
Trailblazers Event
Trailblazers Event
Trailblazers Event
Trailblazers Event
Trailblazers Event
Trailblazers Event
Trailblazers Event
Trailblazers Event
Trailblazers Event
Trailblazers Event
Trailblazers Event
Trailblazers Event
Trailblazers Event
Trailblazers Event
Trailblazers Event
2021 Top 50 Trailblazer List-2

Meet our Trailblazers

Remind yourself of the inspiring individuals on our Trailblazer List for 2021, including Andrea Thompson, Editor-in-Chief, Marie Claire; Frances Scott, Founder and Director, 50:50 Parliament; Joeli Brearley, Founder, Pregnant Then Screwed; Vanessa Kingori MBE, Chief Business Officer, Conde Nast Britain & Vogue European Business Advisor; and Russ Shaw CBE, Founder, Tech London Advocates & Global Tech Advocates.

 

DISCOVER OUR TRAILBLAZERS
About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

