27/01/2025
WeAreTheCity co-founds KNIT network for DEI Specialists

On Tuesday 21 January 2025, WeAreTheCity proudly launched KNIT, a future-focused network designed for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) specialists, at Zoom’s Experience Centre in London.

Co-founded by Dr Vanessa Vallely OBE and Birgit Neu, KNIT is committed to building a cross-sector DEI community where connections are fast-tracked, innovative ideas flourish, and practical solutions are shared.

Why KNIT Matters

In an era of rapid change, DEI specialists face unprecedented challenges. KNIT aims to equip them with the tools and insights they need to address complex topics, explore fresh perspectives, and stay ahead in this evolving landscape.

By fostering collaboration across industries, KNIT creates opportunities for DEI specialists to share knowledge, develop strategies, and drive meaningful change.

A Morning of Inspiration

Our launch event brought together 70 DEI specialists to explore pressing issues and exchange ideas. The agenda featured:

  • Welcome Remarks: A warm introduction by co-founders Dr. Vanessa Vallely OBE and Birgit Neu, setting the vision for KNIT.
  • Three Key News Items: Headlines from comms expertEmmajane Varley, interpreting what actions to takefrom the most significant DEI news of the day.
  • Spotlight Interview: Learnings from Mark McLane (M&G plc), reflecting on his 25 years of experience driving DEI at FTSE companies.
  • Panel Discussion on Responsible AI: Perspectives from thought leaders Annie Wu (H&M Group) and Rukasana Bhaijee (Financial Times) on the role of DEI specialists in shaping responsible AI practices.
  • Facilitated Networking: An engaging speed networking session led by Christina Daly (Zoom), encouraging attendees to share their views on hot topics.

Our Co-Founders

For KNIT, we’re focusing on the future and keeping DEI specialists ahead of what’s next.  We’re supporting them to collaborate more effectively with key internal functions so they can add more value to their organisations.  And we’re connecting them to be part of an active, vibrant community that shares insights, ideas and opportunities to add rocket fuel to our collective strategic output.

Birgit Neu, Co-Founder of KNIT, Senior DEI Advisor

At WeAreTheCity, we have always been committed to driving meaningful change and building communities across industries. With KNIT, we are creating a unique space with Birgit for DEI specialists to push boundaries, spark innovation, and work together to build a more inclusive future. This isn’t just a network—it’s a dynamic force for progress, providing the resources and connections to amplify the impact of diversity and inclusion on a global scale.

Dr Vanessa Vallely OBE, Co-Founder of KNIT, CEO of WeAreTheCity 

Looking Ahead

The KNIT launch is just the beginning. This network will serve as a hub for diversity, equity and inclusion specialists to stay ahead of challenges, inspire change, and build a community of changemakers.

We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Zoom for hosting this milestone event and to all the incredible attendees who joined us today.

Follow our LinkedIn Page for more updates about upcoming KNIT events and initiatives!

If you’d like to learn more about KNIT or inquire about partnership opportunities, email us at [email protected].

