WeAreTheCity introduces WeAreVirtual – supporting you and your career development for FREE during challenging times

The COVID-19 virus has, and will no doubt continue to have a significant impact in terms of how we all continue to work.

In the light of these challenges, we will have to adapt and innovate in order to find our new normal. This may mean working from home, eliminating travel, managing work and family as well as learning how to continue to operate, albeit in a virtual world.

Whilst nothing we do at WeAreTheCity can solve any of the issues we are facing, what we can do is offer our support to try and keep you engaged and inspired over the coming months.

Our plan, as part of WeAreVirtual is to support your on-going learning by providing an increased amount of content through our websites and social channels, alongside opportunities for you to learn and engage online. The new WeAreVirtual initiative has been hugely supported by a number of ‘pay it forward’ writers, speakers and organisations who have offered their time for free in order to support others. For this, we are hugely grateful.

Below is where we will be focusing our efforts over the coming months. If you feel you are able to help or support any of these initiatives, please do get in touch via info@wearethecity.com

WeAreVirtual webinar series

Over the next three months, we will be running FREE weekly skills webinars.

This ‘pay it forward’ initiative has been kindly supported and shaped by over 45 amazing speakers and companies, who have all pledged to share their expertise. Our plan is to host one webinar per week via Zoom, free of charge for anyone, anywhere in the world to join. These webinars will be 45 mins duration with Q&A. Thanks to our speakers, we will cover a myriad of topics relating to both work and life. You can expect everything from managing your mental health to managing virtual teams. You can find out more about the webinar series and book on to sessions here.

Please also follow our Twitter account @WATC_Updates, as we will be using this channel to promote these webinars.

Access to learning videos

We are bolstering our YouTube channel with recordings of talks from all of our previous conferences and Careers Club events. A huge thank you to so many of our previous speakers for giving us permission to share their sessions online. We are also working with our partners to provide new learning videos and content weekly. You can find the channel here. Please subscribe to receive new content alerts.

Editorial content

We are increasing our editorial content on WeAreTheCity and WeAreTechWomen tenfold. We have engaged with a series of new bloggers and writers to bring inspirational articles packed full of tips and tricks to challenge your things and keep you both inspired and motivated. We are also updating our calendar of events with virtual events and webinars daily. You can visit both the WeAreTheCity calendar here and the WeAreTechWomen calendar here. Please bookmark these links.

Tweet Chats

Over the course of the next month we will also be introducing a weekly Twitter chat. The content of the chat won’t be work related, it will be centered around something fun as well as being a chance to download, share stories and hang out together. Watch our Twitter feed for more.

Our scheduled and planned 2020 events

We are in the process of virtualising a number of our planned events for Q2/Q3. These include Careers Clubs, Gender Networks and our new WeAreTechWomen series. A number of our events do lend themselves to face-to-face interactions, we are in the process of reviewing all of these events and will be in touch with any relevant parties in due course.

We wish you all the very best of health during this time, and we look forward to seeing you in the virtual world.