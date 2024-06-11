The Wayfinders Summit is open to women from all around the world who want to design the life they want… regardless of their background, circumstances or location.

Independence of any kind is life-changing. Whether it’s financial, professional, or personal, you’re entitled to it.

So let’s make it happen.

During the summit, you will hear inspirational talks from acclaimed trailblazing women within the finance, technology, business and travel sectors.

You will have the opportunity to take part in immersive experiences and join workshops led by business-savvy pioneers, gaining insider knowledge into the ‘how to’ and feel motivated and energised to take action.

It will be a creative and powerful space where you can start carving out your own path, as well as network with brilliant individuals, make new connections and create a global community.

If you’re looking to achieve financial freedom, transition within your career, start a business, or are preparing to embark on a new life in another country… this is the place to be.

Design your life to create stability to roam free.

On Friday June 14, you’ll hear from speakers including (but not limited to):

Raj Hayer (Co-Founder of The Wayfinders Summit) : Founder and CEO of TinyBox Academy, TEDx and professional speaker, tech entrepreneur, executive and life coach

: Founder and CEO of TinyBox Academy, TEDx and professional speaker, tech entrepreneur, executive and life coach Maren Seitz (Co-Founder of The Wayfinders Summit) : Marketing thought leader and implementation expert, event speaker and contributor to leading industry publications in marketing and tech

: Marketing thought leader and implementation expert, event speaker and contributor to leading industry publications in marketing and tech Katrina Cobb : Entrepreneur, transformative coach, architect and contemporary artist

: Entrepreneur, transformative coach, architect and contemporary artist Anja Blodow : Founder of ImmoQueen, entrepreneur and real estate investor

: Founder of ImmoQueen, entrepreneur and real estate investor Isabel Blumenberg : Founder of Blumenberg Consulting, Marketing strategy expert and creator of the Diamond Story Method

: Founder of Blumenberg Consulting, Marketing strategy expert and creator of the Diamond Story Method Maria Jose Perea Marquez : Entrepreneur, investor, humane technologist and co-founder of LD7 GmbH & WealthiHer

: Entrepreneur, investor, humane technologist and co-founder of LD7 GmbH & WealthiHer Dr Andrea Claussen: Executive coach, entrepreneur, freediver, medical doctor, Chinese doctor, helicopter pilot, and musician

Here’s what is included with your ticket:

A place to join us on a virtual session on May 29 before the event: ‘Design Your Destiny: The Blueprint of Manifesting Your Dreams’ to maximise your time with us on the big day.

Motivational insights from CEOs, entrepreneurs, coaches, investment specialists, doctors, real estate experts, marketing strategists, and more

Your vision board for your life

How to get started in real estate investment

How to create a financial plan and define tangible goals whilst harnessing (digital) tools to gain that financial empowerment

How to develop body memory techniques that will help to reduce the freeze or flight instinct and how to better control your instinctive reactions.

How to use your Diamond Story to secure high-paying clients

Achieve success wherever you may be in the world

Making new connections and acquaintances

Relaxation with wellness activities, such as face yoga

Food and drink throughout the day

Experiencing new things – have you ever free dived?

Special discounts on products through our partners

A break in the beautiful city of Toulouse

A chance to let your hair down at the afterparty – this is about enjoyment too!

Please use the special discount codes when buying your ticket:

20% discount = WF2413RH

50% discount = WF2427RH (when 5 or more tickets are purchased at the same time)

We’ve partnered with Toulouse Convention Bureau to secure preferential rates on Lufthansa flights, if you’re travelling by plane, as well as fixed rates with nearby accommodation providers.

For those flying to Toulouse before the summit, we will be meeting for welcome drinks on Thursday evening (June 13), and enjoying a cultural outing on Saturday (June 15) if you’re staying in the city.