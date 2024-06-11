27th June 2024, London, United Kingdom
June
13junAll Day15Wayfinders Summit: Design the life you want!
13/06/2024 - 15/06/2024 (All Day)(GMT+02:00)
Mas Tolosa, Toulouse, France
Let’s close the gap – not just the gender, financial or educational – but the one that is sitting comfortably between your
The Wayfinders Summit is open to women from all around the world who want to design the life they want… regardless of their background, circumstances or location.
Independence of any kind is life-changing. Whether it’s financial, professional, or personal, you’re entitled to it.
So let’s make it happen.
During the summit, you will hear inspirational talks from acclaimed trailblazing women within the finance, technology, business and travel sectors.
You will have the opportunity to take part in immersive experiences and join workshops led by business-savvy pioneers, gaining insider knowledge into the ‘how to’ and feel motivated and energised to take action.
It will be a creative and powerful space where you can start carving out your own path, as well as network with brilliant individuals, make new connections and create a global community.
If you’re looking to achieve financial freedom, transition within your career, start a business, or are preparing to embark on a new life in another country… this is the place to be.
Design your life to create stability to roam free.
We’ve partnered with Toulouse Convention Bureau to secure preferential rates on Lufthansa flights, if you’re travelling by plane, as well as fixed rates with nearby accommodation providers.
For those flying to Toulouse before the summit, we will be meeting for welcome drinks on Thursday evening (June 13), and enjoying a cultural outing on Saturday (June 15) if you’re staying in the city.
14jun09:3016:00Personal Impact and Career Confidence (women only)
14/06/2024 09:30 - 16:00(GMT+01:00)
Box Moor Trust Centre,
London Road, Hemel Hempstead HP1 2RE
Boost your personal impact and career confidence to navigate challenge and change at this exclusive event designed for women. Join us for
Join us for an empowering event, Personal Impact and Career Confidence, where you’ll gain key tools and knowledge to boost your career impact and self belief.
Covering career purpose, clarity on what you want, confidence hacks and how to communicate what you need.
Perfect for anyone in your organisation experiencing a challenge or a change affecting their career. Especially great for new leaders in your organisation, women returning from maternity leave or other career break.
This in-person, intimate event will be held at the Box Moor Trust Centre, London Road, Hemel Hempstead, UK and is exclusively for women.
Arrive for tea and coffee and mingling at 9am for a 9:30 start.
Reserve your spot here.
18jun09:3015:30Women in Leadership Conference | 18 June 24 | Science Gallery
18/06/2024 09:30 - 15:30(GMT+01:00)
Science Gallery London,
Great Maze Pond, London
Improve the representation of women in leadership and support emerging female talent | Hear from the FTSE Women Leaders Review, The Fawcett Society, All-Party Parliamentary Groups for Women
There is no shortage of capable, talented women, and the pipeline has never been stronger.
Join Westminster Insight’s timely Women in Leadership conference, and understand how you can nurture emerging female talent and improve the representation of women in leadership positions. Take steps to attract and retain talented female leaders from all backgrounds, and develop clear progression frameworks for women across your organisation.
Chaired by Baroness Verma, Vice Chair of the APPG for Women and Enterprise, you’ll have the unique opportunity to hear from a diverse range of senior-level speakers across Government, the public and private sectors who will share successful initiatives and best practice guidance to help you support, advance and retain female talent.
In a joint keynote address, Kirsten Oswald MP, Vice-Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Women and Work and Jemima Olchawski, Chief Executive Officer, Fawcett Society will focus on the vision for gender equality and equity within the UK workplace, including the impact of recent legislative changes. Fiona Cannon OBE, Steering Group Member, FTSE Women Leaders Review will provide an on the FTSE Women Leaders Review and learnings for all organisations.
This conference is suitable for those working across private, public and third sectors, looking to improve gender equality in the workplace. This may include:
Reserve your spot here.
19jun15:0017:00Virtual Class | Breastfeeding and Returning to Work Class
19/06/2024 15:00 - 17:00(GMT+01:00)
Dupont Hospital Virtual Breastfeeding and Returning to Work Ft Wayne, Ind. Beyond the basics of breastfeeding and going back to work/school.
Mums who have delivered – or who would be attending after delivery can register for this weekday Breastfeeding and Returning to Work class. This class is designed to take while on “maternity” leave. Education is taught by Registered Nurses who are Internationally Certified Lactation Consultants. This class will cover managing milk supply while away from baby, storing supply and effective breast pump information.
Once registered via Eventbrite, you will receive a registration confirmation from the Birth Navigator at Dupont and then the virtual link will be sent to you to attend the class.
Reserve your spot here.
Free
20junAll Day25The MoonWalk Iceland 2024
20/06/2024 - 25/06/2024 (All Day)(GMT+01:00)
This October (Breast Cancer Awareness Month), set yourself the ultimate challenge and sign up for a once in a lifetime event – The MoonWalk Iceland on 22nd June 2024.
This night-time walking marathon (26.2 miles) takes place on the stunning shores of Lake Myvatn and raises money and awareness for vital breast cancer causes.
You’ll experience the joy and emotion of completing a marathon, surrounded by breath-taking scenery in the Land of the Midnight Sun – a beautiful wilderness, where the sun doesn’t set.
Entrants receive a full training plan to get “marathon fit” and as well as enjoying the benefits of walking, the money raised will help support those living with cancer now.
The trip runs from 20 – 25 June 2024 and includes a trip to Reykjavik, the world’s most Northern capital city, a visit to Dettifoss, the most powerful waterfall in Europe, whale watching, and a much needed soak in the Blue Lagoon.
The six-day trip costs £3,060. Twin rooms only are now available – all other rooms have sold out. The cost includes return flights from London Heathrow, domestic flights, transfers, 4 nights in a lakeside hotel in Northern Iceland, 1 night in central Reykjavik city centre, most meals, afternoon tea and most excursions including transport and guides.
The MoonWalk Iceland is organised by breast cancer charity Walk the Walk.
Sign up this October – Breast Cancer Awareness Month – and spread your payments over the next five months. Go to www.walkthewalk.org/moonwalkiceland or call the Walk the Walk office on 01483 741430 for more information!
22junAll DayPRIDE PARTY presented by KIKI
22/06/2024 All Day(GMT+01:00)
Leith Arches
6 Manderston Street, Edinburgh, EH6 8LY
Get ready to celebrate queer love at the PRIDE PARTY presented by KIKI! Spread love, spread joy, and let’s KIKI together at Leith Arches!
Welcome to the best queer party in the city!
Get ready to celebrate a day of queer love with KIKI’s very special Pride Party! Join us on the 22nd of June at Leith Arches as we kick off the ultimate after party for Edinburgh’s Pride from 5pm -1am! Featuring Miss Mixtape: our fabulous resident DJ will be spinning the hottest tracks 💿 keeping the dance floor alive all night long.
Indulge in mouthwatering Bandits burgers which will help to keep you fueled throughout the night just right outside the venue.
**Dress Code:** Express yourself in your most fabulous and festive attire. Whether you rock up full, sparkles, rainbows or glittering glam, come as you are and let your true colors shine!
Don’t miss out on this spectacular celebration of pride and community. Spread love, spread joy, and let’s KIKI together at Leith Arches!
Note: This event is open to all allies and members of the LGBTQIA+ community. All are welcome to join in the festivities and embrace the spirit of pride.
Get your early bird ticket which will be running for a limited time!
£10 + booking fee first come first serve
Reserve your spot here.
22jun20:0023:30Pride Edinburgh Official After Party | Virgin Hotels Edinburgh
22/06/2024 20:00 - 23:30(GMT+01:00)
Eve
18-20 Cowgate, Edinburgh, EH1 1JR
After a day of marching, festivities & spreading joy, let’s keep the energy going with an unforgettable night of music, dancing & community!
Join us in Eve, Edinburgh for the ultimate celebration of love, diversity, and equality at the Edinburgh Pride Official After Party 2024.
Live DJs: Dance the night away with an incredible line up of local DJ’s including DJ Mairi B Potts & Donald Dust.
Drag Performances: Enjoy Spectacular drag shows featuring some of Scotland’s finest including Mystika Glamoor, Alicia Tryde & Mizra Kara
Live Band: Glasgow glam-pop collective Walt Disco marked themselves out as one of the most intriguing outfits on the UK’s alternative scene. Hollywood superstar and cult queer icon Tilda Swinton called them her new favourite band.
Special Guests: Look out for appearances by prominent figures from the LBTQ+ community, including Ellie Diamond.
Themed Cocktails & Food Stations.
Whether you’re looking to let loose on the dance floor, enjoy the entertainment, or simply soak in the atmosphere of pride and unity, the Edinburgh Pride Official After Party at Eve, Edinburgh is the perfect way to cap off an amazing Pride celebration.
Everyone is welcome – let’s celebrate together in style!
Tickets: £15 in advance / £20 on the door unless sold out in advance.
Timing: 8pm – 1am
Don’t miss out on the party of the year. Grab your tickets now and get ready to shine bright at the Edinburgh Pride Official After Party 2024.
Rainbow Pride Brunch
Looking to make plans for earlier on the day? We’ll have entertainment from 11am – 7pm in Eve, to accompany our Rainbow Pride Brunch 11-4pm Saturday 22nd June. Join hostess with the mostess Alicia Tryde alongside some of Scotland’s biggest and brightest drag superstars at Edinburgh’s most vibrant drag brunch. Expect high energy, incredible stunts and a delicious selection of brunch favourites and cocktails galore.
Book a table for Brunch directly via www.eveedinburgh.com
Reserve your spot here.
26jun10:0011:00How can school leaders support Menstrual Health and Menopause at work? | Online
26/06/2024 10:00 - 11:00(GMT+01:00)
Did you know that schools who support their staff through menopause and menstrual health conditions have more inclusive workplace cultures?
The feedback that we had from the last time we ran this event was amazing – so much so, we’re running it again!
Have you ever wondered why there aren’t as many female educators over the age of 55, why talented school staff can suddenly start to struggle, or why a school’s sickness absence can creep up without explanation?
You may want to think about menopause and menstrual health at work.
According to recent government research and studies carried out by the CIPD:
Additional research by the National Education Union (NEU) found that:
There are approximately 2.39 million women in the education sector in the UK meaning that the impacts of menopause and menstrual health related symptoms can occur for staff in all roles – teachers, teaching assistants, school leaders, as well as technical, administrative, catering and cleaning staff.
For people not experiencing things first hand, the chances are, they are working with someone who is, or has.
To become a truly inclusive and compassionate workplace, many employers embark on the journey to be menopause and menstruation friendly. It’s not just about creating a positive work environment; it’s a strategic move that elevates your school into a realm of excellence, showcasing your commitment to diversity, inclusion, and the overall well-being of your staff.
Becoming menopause and menstruation friendly can help you avoid losing talent…
You don’t need to be an expert to create a menopause and menstruation friendly organisation. We can make it easier for you to be proactive in addressing changes and keep people thriving at work. This session is a must-attend if you’re a school decision-maker or if want to persuade key stakeholders in your school to embark on your menopause and menstruation friendly journey.
Don’t miss this opportunity to not only enhance your school culture but also to bolster your school’s ability to attract and retain your workforce.
We look forward to you joining us!
Reserve your spot here.
Free
27jun08:4518:00The Brilliance Summit
27/06/2024 08:45 - 18:00(GMT+01:00)
De Vere Grand Connaught Rooms
The Edinburgh Suite, 61-65 Great Queen St, London WC2B 5DA
27th June 2024, London, United Kingdom
Redefining Leadership, One Woman at a Time – On 27th June 2024, in London, discover how to transform your career trajectory at The Brilliance Summit, where inspiration meets actionable strategy. This isn’t just an event; it’s a comprehensive guide to excelling in self-leadership.
Learn practical strategies to navigate, overcome workplace challenges and seize leadership opportunities with confidence.
Join us at The Brilliance Summit on 27th June 2024, in London, for an empowering experience of learning, networking and growth. Secure your spot today and be part of a transformative journey.
Availability: From 9th February 2024 to 8th June 2024
Limited to 100 tickets
What’s Included:
Access to the Conference App
Full-day entry to The Brilliance Summit
Lunch and refreshments
Entry to the Networking Event
Availability: From 9th June 2024 to 25th of June 2024
Limited to 25 tickets
What’s Included:
Access to the Conference App
Full-day entry to The Brilliance Summit
Lunch and refreshments
Entry to the Networking Event
While there’s nothing quite like the energy and connection of being at The Brilliance Summit in person, we understand that it might not be feasible for everyone. We are exploring innovative ways to extend the summit experience to women globally and locally who can’t be in the room.
Based outside of the UK? If you can’t make it to London, then, we’ve got you! Book your online ticket and watch the conference from wherever you are.
29jun09:0018:30Pride in London Parade with RICS
29/06/2024 09:00 - 18:30(GMT+01:00)
Central London
WC2N 5DU
Come march in the Pride in London Parade with RICS and celebrate love, diversity and equality in the built and natural environment! Pride in London Parade with
Pride in London Parade with RICS
Join us for a vibrant celebration of diversity and inclusion. Show your support and march together with us through the streets of London. Let’s spread love, unity, and equality. Get ready to have a fantastic time surrounded by an amazing community of built and natural environment professionals.
We will be marching alongside our built environment body partners CIOB, RIBA, RTPI and LI as well as industry LGBTQ+ networks to show our united Pride in the Built Environment.
The day will start with us meeting for Breakfast at RIBA, Pride is about embracing who you are and sharing the joy of being together. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to be a part of something truly special!
The price listed is for a RICS-branded T-shirt. Wristbands have been funded by RICS and with the limited supply we ask that you please only register if you are committed to attending the event.
We understand that circumstances change though, and if you are no longer able to attend we kindly ask that you let us know as soon as possible so we can make your wristband available to someone on the waitlist.
We look forward to celebrating Pride with you!
Reserve your spot here.
29jun10:0016:00Pride in London - Outvertising Walking Group
29/06/2024 10:00 - 16:00(GMT+01:00)
Join our official walking group – ticket includes exclusive Outvertising T-shirt and treats on the day. Limited places, sign up today!
Be part of one of the world’s biggest and most vibrant Pride parades with Outvertising!
This in-person event is a fantastic opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals and show your support for the LGBTQIA+ community. Whether you’re a seasoned activist or just looking to make new friends, everyone is welcome to join us to parade the vibrant streets of London. Come and be a part of something special as we spread love and acceptance one step at a time. See you there!
The ticket price helps us cover the cost of our walking group entry and also includes an exclusive Outvertising T shirt, plus treats and refreshments on the day.
Reserve your spot here.
29jun10:3012:00Yoga for Acceptance - an Event for Pride
29/06/2024 10:30 - 12:00(GMT+01:00)
Charing Cross Library
4-6 Charing Cross Road, London, WC2H 0HF
This gentle yoga and meditation session for acceptance is open to all levels and will set you up for Pride Day. There may even be cake…
This in-person session is a celebration of Pride and Acceptance through yoga and meditation. Everyone is welcome – just book a mat.
On the day of the Pride in London parade, join us for a 90-minute session to breathe and stretch and open our hearts so that we can take a beautiful positive energy onto the streets for #PrideInLondon.
The session will begin with a breathwork and mindfulness meditation, then yoga followed by a loving-kindness meditation to wrap it up. We’ll finish in time for you to join the parade.
Mats, equipment and refreshments will be provided.
This session is open to all (please see important *Accessibility information below), and all levels of yoga experience.
See you there!
Reserve your spot here.
Free
30/06/2024 19:00 - 22:00(GMT+01:00)
35-37 Battersea Rise
London SW11 1HG
We are hosting a pride themed bingo, drinks and an incredible drag performance to end the night at the Table Battersea!
To all who celebrate PRIDE!
We are hosting a pride themed bingo, drinks and an incredible drag performance to end the night at the Table Battersea.
Come join us to recover from pride weekend hangovers, heartbreak and hilarities by having a delicious pride-themed cocktail included in all tickets for only £15! (Non-Alcoholic options available) on Sunday the 30th of June. Let’s see how Pride Month with a bang!
Hosted by queers for queers!
7pm Bingo
8.30 Guest Performance from Carmen-Emissions
With happy hour from 5-7, feel free to come and enjoy beforehand. Lots of laughs to be had and lots of prizes to be won.
Special prizes are included for best dressed so don’t forget to get your drag on! Disabled accessible and street level. Evening menu available.
Reserve your spot here.