WeAreTheCity Trailblazer Roni Savage shortlisted for the 2022 Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Awards

WeAreTheCity Trailblazer Roni Savage has been shortlisted for the 2022 Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Awards.

Roni Savage, Founder & MD of Jomas Associates, has been announced as one of the finalists for the Bold Future Award, alongside Mel Smith CBE, CEO of Ocado Retail; and Dr Hayaatun Sillem CBE, CEO, Royal Academy of Engineering.

The Bold Woman Award celebrates excellent female leadership, honouring inspirational women with a proven record of business or organisational growth, underpinned by a commitment to supporting other women into leadership roles.

Roni, is a Chartered Engineer, Chartered Geologist and SiLC (Specialist in Land Condition). She is the only black woman to lead UK construction engineering firm. As FSB’s Policy Chair for Construction Roni advises government on how small businesses can help challenge UK housing crisis.

Last year, she featured in WeAreTheCity’s Top 50 Trailblazers – a list of those changemakers, role models and trail blazers making the world a more gender equal and diverse place.