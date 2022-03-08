WeAreTheCity Trailblazer Roni Savage shortlisted for the 2022 Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Awards

Roni Savage, Founder & MD of Jomas Associates, has been announced as one of the finalists for the Bold Future Award, alongside Mel Smith CBE, CEO of Ocado Retail; and Dr Hayaatun Sillem CBE, CEO, Royal Academy of Engineering.
The Bold Woman Award celebrates excellent female leadership, honouring inspirational women with a proven record of business or organisational growth, underpinned by a commitment to supporting other women into leadership roles.
Roni, is a Chartered Engineer, Chartered Geologist and SiLC (Specialist in Land Condition). She is the only black woman to lead UK construction engineering firm. As FSB’s Policy Chair for Construction Roni advises government on how small businesses can help challenge UK housing crisis.
Last year, she featured in WeAreTheCity’s Top 50 Trailblazers – a list of those changemakers, role models and trail blazers making the world a more gender equal and diverse place.
The finalists include Victoria Hornby OBE, Founder and CEO of Mental Health Innovations (Shout); Mursal Hedayat MBE, Founder and CEO of Chatterbox; Lavinya Stennett, Founder & CEO of The Black Curriculum.
The awards continue to take inspiration from a woman whose innovative thinking and creativity led to entrepreneurial success, Madame Clicquot. Both awards recognise women who emulate her enterprising spirit and courage, transforming the business landscape and creating opportunities for other women. The nominees have been judged across four key pillars, from successfully reinventing traditions and demonstrating entrepreneurial daring, to championing better representation of female leaders and maintaining an ethical approach to business.
Speaking about the awards Jean-Marc Gallot, President of Veuve Clicquot, said, “This is the fiftieth year that Veuve Clicquot has celebrated trailblazing female leadership and while each candidate demonstrates the same entrepreneurial spirit of Madame Clicquot, all are leading organisations that are committed to driving a better future.”
“This list encapsulates everything these awards were originally launched to recognise, from phenomenal business acumen and true entrepreneurial daring, to a commitment to improving female representation.”
A graduate of University of Portsmouth with a BEng(hons) in Engineering Geology and Geotechnics, she also holds a Masters’ (with distinction) in Environmental Management from The University of Exeter. She has worked on many major construction schemes, including the widening of the A406 and M25, as well as various buildings and structures across the UK.
Roni is CEO & Founder of Jomas Associates, an Engineering & Environmental Company serving the Construction industry since 2009. Under Roni’s stewardship, Jomas focus on providing their clients with high quality, high value, expedient, engineering solutions, with emphasis on people and delivery.
In 2017, Jomas was acknowledged as a high growth company by Goldman Sachs, and Roni took part in the 10kSB business programme run with University of Oxford, Said Business School.
Roni is also Policy Chair for Construction for the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), involved in policy negotiations to advance Construction SMEs.
She received the highly prestigious presidential invitation to Fellowship of the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) in 2019, and was elected Honorary Fellow of RIBA in 2020.
Multi award winner, board trustee and vice chair of the charity YMCA St Pauls Group, and dedicated mother to three boys, Roni is extremely passionate about gender diversity and social mobility, volunteering her time to mentor, empower and coach others.