15/12/2021
, , ,

WeAreTheCity are proud to publish our first Top 50 Trailblazers in Gender Equality List

2021 Top 50 Trailblazer List-2

This year, WeAreTheCity are proud to publish their first ever Top 50 Trailblazers in Gender Equality.

As we leave behind yet another year of challenge for women in society, we would like to end 2021 by shining a positive light on the tireless efforts of 50 incredible individuals and teams. 

Our 2021 trailblazers are responsible for several campaigns that will have a significant impact for gender equality. They have used their voices to raise awareness of key issues that women and men face both in society and in the workplace that will impact our ability to achieve gender equality. They have built communities for the underrepresented and created spaces where women from different backgrounds can thrive. They have used their own personal platforms to champion gender equality and opened their networks so that others can make connections and feel supported. They have spearheaded and driven campaigns that raise awareness around gendered health and well-being issues, pay inequality as well as women’s rights. They have given their time and expertise freely to charities and social enterprises that are driving gender equality, often below the radar and without any desire to be recognised for their efforts.

We would like to take this opportunity to congratulate and thank every single one of these changemakers, role models and trail blazers for making the world a more gender equal place.

View the 2021 Top 50 Trailblazers below

Andrea Thompson

Andrea Thompson | Editor-in-Chief, Marie Claire

Ania Rontaler

Ania Rontaler | Partner, Simmons & Simmons

Ann Francke

Ann Francke OBE | CEO, Chartered Management Institute

Bev Shah

Bev Shah | Chief Executive, City Hive

Birgit Neu

Birgit Neu | Senior DEI Advisor & Former Global Head of Diversity & Inclusion, HSBC

Caroline Graham

Caroline Graham | Head of Legal External Engagement, Barclays

Cat Wildman

Cat Wildman | Co-CEO & Founder, The GEC

Claire Cohen

Claire Cohen | Women’s Editor & Associate Features Editor, The Telegraph

Daniele Fiandaca

Daniele Fiandaca | Co-Founder, Utopia

Dave Thomas

Dave Thomas | CEO, RBC Europe

David Savage

David Savage | Group Technology Evangelist, Harvey Nash Group & Founder, Tech Talks

Deborah O'Neill

Deborah O’Neill | Partner and Head of Digital, Europe, Oliver Wyman

Dianne Greyson

Dianne Greyson | Director, Equilibrium Mediation Consulting & Founder #EthnicityPayGap Campaign

Didem Un Ates

Didem Un Ates | Applied Strategy, Data & AI, CDO Office, Microsoft

Donna Herdsman

Donna Herdsman | Managing Director: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (EMEA), Talking Talent

Dr. Diahanne Rhiney

Dr Diahanne Rhiney | Founder The Baton Awards and Be & Beyond, a female intersectional safe space

Heather Melville

Dr Heather Melville OBE | Chair and Non Executive Director, CMI Women

Dr Nancy Doyle

Dr Nancy Doyle | Chief Research Officer & Founder, Genius Within

Dr Yvonne Thompson

Dr Yvonne Thompson CBE | Entrepreneur, Author & International Public Speaker

Edwina Dunn

Edwina Dunn OBE | Founder & Chair, The Female Lead

Eleanor Mills

Eleanor Mills | Founder & Editor-in-Chief, Noon

Flavilla Fongang

Flavilla Fongang | Founder, 3 Colours Rule & TLA Black Women in Tech

Frances Scott

Frances Scott | Founder & Director, 50:50 Parliament

Gabby Edlin

Gabby Edlin | Founder & CEO, Bloody Good Period

Griselda Togobo

Griselda Togobo | Founder, Forward Ladies

Harriet Minter

Harriet Minter | Journalist, Speaker & Director, The HVM Group

Joeli Brearley

Joeli Brearley | Founder, Pregnant Then Screwed

Joy Burnford | Founder & Director, My Confidence Matters Ltd

Julia Streets

Julia Streets | CEO, Streets Consulting

Khayala Eylazova

Khayala Eylazova | Senior Manager, PwC

Kiran Hothi & Sonam Kaur

Kiran Hothi & Sonam Kaur | Co-Founders, Not Your Wife

Lady Val Corbett

Lady Val Corbett | Founder, Lady Val’s Professional Women’s Network

Lisa Unwin

Lisa Unwin | Founder, She’s Back

Mirela Sula

Mirela Sula | Founder & CEO, Global Woman Magazine & Global Woman Club

Pamela Hutchinson

Pamela Hutchinson | Global Head of Diversity & Inclusion, Bloomberg

Paul Sesay

Paul Sesay | CEO & Founder, The Inclusive Companies and The National Diversity Awards

Pavita Cooper

Pavita Cooper | Founder, More Difference

Sue Black

Professor Sue Black OBE | Professor of Computer Science & Technology Evangelist

Richard Pickard

Richard Pickard | Chief Executive Officer, Inclusive Search

Roni Savage | Chartered Engineer, Chartered Geologist and SiLC (Specialist in Land Condition)

Rosie Nixon | Editor-in-Chief, Hello! Magazine

Russ Shaw CBE | Founder, Tech London Advocates & Global Tech Advocates

Sam Cooper-Gray

Sam Cooper-Gray | Senior Financial Services Leader, Experienced NED and Charity Trustee, Diversity Campaigner & Speaker

Seyi Akiwowo

Seyi Akiwowo | Founder & Executive Director, Glitch

Sharon Vibert

Sharon Vibert | Director, Henpicked: Menopause in the Workplace

Shilpa Shah | Director in The Human Centred Transformation Practice & Women in Technology Leader, Deloitte

Simon Gallow

Simon Gallow | Advocate & HeForShe Lead, UN Women UK

Tamara Box

Tamara Box | Managing Partner EME, Reed Smith

Vanessa Kingori MBE | Chief Business Officer, Conde Nast Britain & Vogue European Business Advisor

Vanessa Sanyauke | Founder & CEO, Girls Talk London

Trailblazer 50 2021

