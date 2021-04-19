WeAreTheCity’s 2021 Rising Star Awards shortlist announced

New for this year, we are also celebrating women around the world with our Global Award for Achievement.

This year’s shortlisted nominees include Anju Gurung, who is a Associate Civil Servant for the British Gurkas Nepal; Isabella Gomes, who is currently freelancing as a Coronavirus frontline reporter for the Baltimore Sun; and Vicki Lau, a VFX and VR Specialist, whose worked on AMC’s hit series, The Walking Dead (Season 4), as well as other movies such as Guardians of the Galaxy, War for the Planet of the Apes and Aquaman.

We are also celebrating Men for Gender Balance, which celebrates senior men who are championing women and gender balance either inside or outside their organisation. The shortlisted nominees for this year include Gary Ford, Director, Moonshot Consultancy, who is a Male Allies advisor for Women on the Wharf and provides keynote presentations or run workshops on creating male ally groups; Peter Palmer, Trustee and Director (Voluntary) S.E.E.D (Support and Education for Eating Disorders Lancashire); and Patrick McCrae, CEO and Co-Founder, ARTIQ, a global arts and cultural consultancy, and a LGBTQ+ leader committed to building a truly inclusive sector.

The Rising Star awards also include a Company of the Year award, which recognises the achievements of a company who can demonstrate that they are actively supporting and developing their female talent pipeline through initiatives, training, development programmes and/or internal employee relations groups. Shortlisted companies this year are NatWest, PwC and Royal Air Force.

The awards also continue to celebrate Rising Star Champions, recognising the efforts of senior leaders who are actively supporting the female pipeline, included in this year’s shortlist are; Maysoon Shafiq, Founder and Director of Al Mu’Minun (The Believers), a non-profit organisation dedicated to serving the youth through open spaces of spirituality, dialogue and empowerment; and Bernadette Thompson, Deputy Director for Inclusion, Wellbeing and Employee Engagement in the Ministry of Housing Communities and Local Government (MHCLG); a notable diversity advocate and public speaker, working with leaders across government and the public sector to drive a culture of inclusion and increase the pace on representation of Black and Minority Ethnic employees particularly at more senior grades.