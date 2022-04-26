WeAreTheCity’s 2022 Rising Star Awards shortlist announced

We are also once again celebrating women around the world with our Global Award for Achievement.

This year’s shortlisted nominees include Ashley Scott, who outside her role at PepsiCo, is the founder and CEO of Data Girl Ash, a training and coaching company that empowers individuals from historically underrepresented backgrounds; Anna Raduloski, who founded WomenTech Network, a woman-led and woman-focused organisation to empower women globally through mentorship, career development and networking; and Aparna Saroagi, who is spearheading inclusive workplace practices at NatWest in India.

We are also celebrating Men for Gender Balance, which celebrates senior men who are championing women and gender balance either inside or outside their organisation. The shortlisted nominees for this year include Lee Chambers, a psychologist, coach and founder of Essentialise Workplace Wellbeing, a wellbeing and inclusion consultancy; Ian Clarke, Founder of Deilight Consulting, who holds the Millennium Volunteers Award for Excellence for a lifetime dedicated to mentoring, coaching and counselling disadvantaged young people and their businesses; and Richard Pickard, Founder of Inclusive Search, an advocate for TLA Black Women in Tech and The 30% Club, and the author of the ‘Exceptional Female Role Model’s interview series.

The Rising Star awards also include a Company of the Year award, which recognises the achievements of a company who can demonstrate that they are actively supporting and developing their female talent pipeline through initiatives, training, development programmes and/or internal employee relations groups. Shortlisted companies this year are Fidelity International, IHS Markit and r10 Consulting.

The awards also continue to celebrate Rising Star Champions, recognising the efforts of senior leaders who are actively supporting the female pipeline, included in this year’s shortlist are Marie Hemingway, Founder and CTO of Speak Out Revolution, a not-for-profit helping to bring strategic insights to organisations to eradicate workplace inequality; Kanika Selvan, Associate Director of Data and Technology at the University of Sheffield, the youngest member of her leadership team and a committed advocate for diversity; and Sam Cooper-Gray, Global Head of Market Strategy and Engagement at HSBC, where she advocates for male allyship across the firm through their global Balance network.