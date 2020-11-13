0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
13/11/2020
, , ,

23/11/2020: WeAreVirtual: Engaging men in gender equality conversations | Elliott Rae

Home > Events > Recommended Events > 23/11/2020: WeAreVirtual: Engaging men in gender equality conversations | Elliott Rae

Elliott Rae, WeAreVirtual Webinar

Elliott gives an impactful talk about engaging men in the conversations about gender equality while giving a powerful account of his own journey through trauma, fatherhood and building communities.

Regsiter here

About Elliott

Elliott RaeElliott Rae is the founder of MusicFootballFatherhood.com (MFF) – the UK’s most exciting parenting & lifestyle platform for men, called the ‘Dad’s version of Mumsnet’ by the BBC. He is also the curator of forthcoming book, DAD.

MFF is the online community for dads who want to have more open conversations about fatherhood. Through blogs, podcasts and events, MFF aims to increase positive representation of diverse fatherhood while providing a space and community for dads to share the ups and downs of parenting.

Elliott is one of the leading voices for fathers in the workplace in the UK, regularly working with organisations to help them support working fathers through his ‘Engaging Dads’ workshops and talks.

The United Nations recently recognised Elliott’s diversity work and he is now the proud recipient of the #HeForShe ‘Change-maker of the Year’ UN Women UK award for his work on gender equality.

A trustee at the anti-bullying charity Kidscape and a contributor for The Independent, Elliott is vocal about the intersection of fatherhood, gender equality and race. His first Independent article went viral and was shared 17k times in two days. His latest article was shared on Twitter by none other than Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson!

Passionate about culture change, Elliott dedicates his life’s work to creating a better world and believes that we all have the power to influence change.

Watch and learn in your own time from our previously live recorded virtual events. New recordings available weekly. Discover our webinar playbacks here

Related Posts

12/11/2020

19/11/2020: International Men’s Day | 50:50 in conversation with Brian Ballantyne

Stamping out the stigma - Men's mental health | Lloyds Bank
10/11/2020

19/11/2020: Stamping out the stigma – Men’s mental health | Lloyds Bank

10/11/2020

Celebrating International Men’s Day 2020: A Workplace That Works For Everyone – Learning from the COVID-19 Pandemic | Citi

04/11/2020

11/11/2020: WeAreVirtual: How to use International Men’s Day to drive positive change in the workplace | Daniele Fiandaca

Comment on this

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

X