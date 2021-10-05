Wellbeing of Women launch ‘Menopause Workplace Pledge’ campaign to support women & staff through menopause

Leading women’s health charity, Wellbeing of Women, has today launched its ‘Menopause Workplace Pledge’ campaign, in partnership with HELLO! Magazine and supported by Bupa, calling on all employers to support women and staff going through menopause in the workplace.

In a roundtable event to launch the campaign, The Countess of Wessex, Royal Patron, and Professor Dame Lesley Regan, Chair, spoke about the impact that the menopause can have on women and encouraged all organisations across the country to sign the pledge to support affected employees.

Leading companies such as Bupa, PwC, HarperCollins UK and Santander UK took part in the discussion and representatives shared how each one is taking measures to support staff.

Research has shown that many women struggle to manage menopause symptoms in the workplace.

Three in four women will experience menopause symptoms and one in four will experience severe symptoms, such as anxiety, brain fog, poor concentration, fatigue, hot flushes and irregular and heavy bleeding.

Many women have revealed that they don’t disclose their menopause – or the difficulty they have working because of it – due to embarrassment, stigma, and the fear that they might be discriminated against or stigmatised by their colleagues or customers.