What Breaking the Bias means to me | Tricia Cusden

Article by Tricia Cusden, Look Fabulous Forever

As a lifelong feminist I find being an older woman interesting.

At 74 years old, our ageist society expects me to be retired, it expects me to be lonely as I don’t have a partner, and it expects me to be thrifty, saving money perhaps to better contribute to my grandchildren’s future. Oh, and it also expects me to be invisible and, preferably mute.

In fact, I am still working in a very successful business that I launched at the age of 65 and have never been happier in my single state which I see as the true expression of who I am rather than the default consequence of my long-ago divorce. As to thrift, I am just about to book another one of four overseas trips which I intend to take this year, pandemic permitting. And as to invisibility – I wear bright red lipstick most days as an act of defiance!

So how can we break the bias that expects me to conform to an old-fashioned stereotype of what it means to be an older woman?

Here are my thoughts: