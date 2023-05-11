What is happening in Sudan and how you can help

The civil war that erupted in Sudan in 2023 has brought about significant political and social turmoil. The conflict has resulted in numerous casualties, displacement, and destruction of property, leaving the country in a state of instability.

The civil war began when a group of rebels, known as the Sudanese Revolutionary Front, launched an attack on government forces in the capital city of Khartoum. The group, comprised of various ethnic and political factions, had been fighting for years for greater political representation and economic rights for the marginalized regions of Sudan.

The government, led by President Omar al-Bashir, responded to the attack with military force, sparking a full-blown conflict that quickly spread throughout the country. The government forces have been accused of using excessive force and committing human rights violations against civilians.

As the conflict continued, neighbouring countries, including Ethiopia and Egypt, became involved, either supporting the government or the rebels. The involvement of external actors has further complicated the conflict and made it increasingly difficult to reach a resolution.

The humanitarian impact of the conflict has been devastating. Thousands of civilians have been killed, and many more have been displaced, either within Sudan or in neighbouring countries. The conflict has also disrupted the country’s already fragile economy, with businesses forced to shut down and food and other essential items becoming scarce.

The international community has condemned the violence and called for a peaceful resolution. The United Nations has called for an immediate ceasefire and for all parties to engage in dialogue to resolve their differences. The African Union has also attempted to broker a peace deal.

The civil war in Sudan serves as a reminder of the devastating impact of conflict on civilians and the urgent need for a peaceful resolution. It is crucial that all parties involved in the conflict prioritize the wellbeing of the Sudanese people and work together to end the violence and suffering. However, finding a peaceful resolution to the conflict remains challenging. The government and the rebels have been unable to agree on a ceasefire, and negotiations have stalled. Meanwhile, the violence continues, and the humanitarian situation worsens.

As with all wars, this period of fighting has had a devastating impact on women and children. The conflict has led to widespread violence, displacement, and humanitarian crises. Women and children have been particularly vulnerable to the violence, and have been subjected to widespread human rights abuses, including sexual violence, forced displacement, and child recruitment as soldiers.

Many women and children have been forced to flee their homes and communities in search of safety, often with little to no resources or support. This has put them at risk of exploitation, trafficking, and further violence.

The conflict has also significantly impacted children’s education, health, and overall wellbeing. Many children have been forced to drop out of school, and have limited access to healthcare, clean water, and necessities.

Overall, the civil war in Sudan has had a profound and long-lasting impact on the lives of women and children in the region, and efforts must be made to address their needs and protect their rights.

If you would like to support the Sudanese people, there are several charities providing support and humanitarian aid. We have listed some below and links to donate.

Sanctuary Foundation

British Red Cross

UNHCR The UN Refugee Agency

Save the Children

UNICEF