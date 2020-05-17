International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia (IDAHOT) is a day dedicated to raising awareness of LGBT rights and promoting this group’s causes.

Created in 2005 after a yearlong campaign, the theme for this year is around mental health and wellbeing. This also coincides with the week long observance of Mental Health Awareness Week.

There are a number of events occurring around the UK today and you can discover all of the events here.

IDAHOT is the largest LGBTQ solidarity event to take place with over 1,000 events taking place around the globe.

View the infographic below to learn more:

Save