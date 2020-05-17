0
17/05/2020
, ,

What is International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia & Biphobia (IDAHOT)

International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia (IDAHOT) is a day dedicated to raising awareness of LGBT rights and promoting this group’s causes.

Created in 2005 after a yearlong campaign, the theme for this year is around mental health and wellbeing. This also coincides with the week long observance of Mental Health Awareness Week.

There are a number of events occurring around the UK today and you can discover all of the events here.

IDAHOT is the largest LGBTQ solidarity event to take place with over 1,000 events taking place around the globe.

View the infographic below to learn more:

IDAHOT poster/infographic

Alison Simpson
About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

X