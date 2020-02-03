What is LGBT History Month?

February marks LGBT History Month, which celebrates and remembers lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender history.

The aim of the month is to promote equality and diversity throughout the public. This year’s theme discusses religion, belief and philosophy.

LGBT History Month first originated within the US, but was initiated in the UK by Schools OUT and Sue Sanders. The first observance of this month took place in 2005. Sue Sanders is co-founder of Schools OUT, an organisation created to ensure ‘equality, safety and visibility in education for all lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans people since 1974’.

Events in support of LGBT History Month are happening throughout February up and down the UK. You can find out what’s happening through the LGBT History month calendar.

Find out more about LGBT History Month and how you can help support the course here.

A look back LGBT history on WeAreTheCity:

UK voted best country for LGBT parents

The UK has been voted the best country for LGBT parents, according to a new survey.

The research, conducted by Lifecake, found that attitudes towards the traditional ‘nuclear’ family are changing, with an increasing number of LGBT parents, working mums and stay-at-home dads.

Changing work patterns for women and men, an increase in LGBT marriages and adoptions, rapid technological advances and the rising cost of living have all shifted the state of the nuclear family unit over the past decade.

New government action plan pledges to improve the lives of LGBT people

The government has released a new action plan, pledging to improve the lives of LGBT people.

The 75-point action plan aims to tackle discrimination and improve the lives of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people in the UK.

The Action Plan is a direct result of a national survey of LGBT people, the largest ever undertaken. The survey, which had over 108,000 respondents, shows LGBT people are experiencing prejudice on a daily basis.

MI5 is named the top employer for LGBT equality

MI5 have been named as the top employer for lesbian, gay and bi staff, in Stonewall’s 2016 Workplace Equality Index (WEI). Beating Lloyd’s Banking Group, the National Assembly for Wales and B3 Living to the top spot, MI5 has moved from the 134th position to first in six years. Stonewall believe that this achievement ‘takes on even greater resonance’ as until the early 90s, lesbian, gay and bi people were banned from holding the highest level of security clearance needed to work within the organisation.

Supporters of equality for women and LGBT communities recognised in 2016 New Year Honours list

A number of people were recognised for their support of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) and women communities in 2016 New Year’s Honours List. The individuals were highlighted for their contributions on working to improve equality for women and LGBT communities. Alison Pritchard, Government Equalities Office Director, said: “I am pleased to congratulate everyone who has been recognised in the New Year Honours List. The Government Equalities Office is truly grateful for their efforts and dedication to women and LGBT people.

Military starting to realise “inclusivity means so much more” says Royal Navy Lt Cdr Same Truelove MBE

The military is starting to realise that “inclusivity means so much more”, Royal Navy Lieutenant Commander Samantha Truelove MBE has told WeAreTheCity. Speaking to WeAreTheCity recently about challenges she has overcome as a female during her time in the Navy she said: “We have a long way to go and I still find it frustrating, but I know the potential is there. I have faced many challenges, including misogynistic and homophobic behaviour – but the important thing is I have learnt, I question, I hear it, I stop it, I educate.

Congratulations to all the winners at the Inclusive Networks Awards

The first Inclusive Networks Award welcomed and celebrated those responsible in creating, running and organising diverse networks on Thursday 19th November, at the Band On The Wall, Manchester. The event was the brainchild of Thomas Anderson, the founder and Chief Executive of Inclusive Networks, and aims to ‘recognise the people who make the networks live and breathe, many of whom volunteer substantial amounts of their own time, as well as a thank you to the organisations that support and encourage their work and that of an inclusive society.’