What labours menopause action plan mandate means for businesses

By Haley White

As Labour settles into government, it has announced a new mandate requiring large businesses, with more than 250 employees to develop action plans for women experiencing menopause.

The new working plan, ‘Make Work Pay’, is partly dedicated to menopause, so what does this mean?

Larger companies will have to produce a yearly ‘Menopause Action Plan’ demonstrating how they support women with menopause at work. They will need to submit the action plans to an existing government portal, previously used for reporting on the gender pay gap.

With over 6.5 million menopausal women in the UK workforce and almost 1 million of them having left their jobs already due to inadequate support, this is a significant step in the right direction and should hold businesses to account, rather than just being a box-ticking exercise when it comes to menopause provision.

But how will it work? Labour will develop guidance and the factors employers should consider when supporting employees going through menopause, however, it will not set out specific requirements, as the action plans will need to be tailored to different workplaces. Here they are establishing an expectation without hand-holding, this will ensure that businesses take time to understand what their employees need and act accordingly.

These plans will take effect 100 days from when the government was formed, which happens to be just before World Menopause Day on October 18th.

What they are proposing should improve the lives of women at work – which is commendable, however, this policy really should encompass all businesses, not just those with over 250 employees. Most women in the UK work for small and medium-sized companies (SMEs) and menopause can be tough for anyone, regardless of where they work.

According to the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) 80% of women will experience symptoms that will disrupt their lives, these can be things like hot flushes, brain fog and insomnia. All employers, big and small must have processes in place to support their employees through menopause.

Including SMEs in the plan would also help change how we all think about menopause at work. If every business has to offer support, it will help normalise the conversation, reduce the stigma, and create more inclusive workplaces.

Supporting women through menopause isn’t just the right thing to do, it’s also good for business. When women feel supported and valued, they are more likely to stay with their employer, take less time off sick and help to create a positive culture and place to work. It also enhances productivity, reducing negative impacts and improving lives for everyone in the business.

Labour’s Menopause Action Plans could be a brilliant initiative, that would make a big difference to the lives of working women, but for them to work, we would need to see them applied across all businesses, not just the large ones. This is what would bring about real change.

For too long women dealing with menopause have been ignored in the workplace, with little to no concessions made for their wellbeing. Menopause is not a taboo subject; it should not be shrouded in shame and employers should be held accountable for how employees are treated and provided for.

Here are some practical steps to help manage menopause in the workplace;

Education and Awareness: offer educational workshops or webinars to all employees to raise awareness about menopause and its symptoms. Provide specialist training and resources to managers on menopause and its potential impact on employees.

Supportive Policies: Develop specific policies/guidelines that address menopause-related concerns, including workplace adjustments. Ensure that menopause is recognised as a legitimate reason for sick leave when needed.

Flexible Working: Where possible, allow flexible work hours or remote work options to accommodate menopausal symptoms such as heavy bleeding, insomnia, anxiety, and headaches. Consider job-sharing or reduced hours as temporary adjustments if needed.

Clear Communication Channels: Encourage open communication between employees and managers to discuss any workplace adjustments or concerns related to menopause. Establish a confidential process for requests if needed.

Inclusive Culture: Foster an inclusive workplace culture that promotes empathy and understanding among colleagues. Encourage co-workers to be supportive and respectful of women experiencing menopausal symptoms. Talk about menopause in the workplace to end the stigma and normalise it.

Employee Resource Groups: Establish or support employee resource groups or networks for menopausal women to share experiences and advice.

Menopause Champions: Menopause champions are instrumental in creating a more inclusive and diverse workplace. They signal a commitment to employee wellbeing, and help boost productivity, job satisfaction and retention. They provide a safe space for sharing experiences and seeking advice and can offer practical support, such as; having sensitive conversations, advising on workplace adjustments and signposting.

If you’d like further information or to discuss how we can help you to become menopause-supportive and inclusive email: [email protected]

About the author

Haley White is a trainer, facilitator and founder of Menospace. With a degree in Business Psychology and an MSc in Organisational Psychology, and having run a wellbeing centre in Greece, Haley is well placed to support organisations to become happier and more productive places to be.

In 2021, Haley discovered she was perimenopausal and like a lot of women, didn’t know what this meant. Through her exploration, she discovered there are over 6.5 million menopausal women in the UK workforce, and a staggering 900,000 of them have left their jobs due to inadequate support.

Haley realised that something needed to be done so she created Menospace, a menopause training and consultancy organisation. Haley is on a mission to normalise the conversations around menopause at work.

Some of the organisations Haley has worked with include NHS, Colt Technology, Wates Construction, Cardiff University, Thames Water, Wikimedia Foundation and Cabinet Office.

Outside of work, Haley loves dog walking, strength training, reading books, socialising and travelling with her friends, family and partner.