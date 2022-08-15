What makes an inclusive manager?

In order to be truly inclusive, we must embed inclusive thinking into our behaviours, language, and environments.

At work, this involves how we speak to one another, how we act in meetings, how we support each other, and understanding bias. For managers, there are a number of key workplace dynamics to consider. The most significant are microaggressions, transparency, psychological safety, diverse recruitment, and fostering a sense of belonging.

Leaders and inclusion experts Elani Buchan, Helen Corbishley, Priya Radia and Sinead Daly, share their guidance for practicing inclusive management:

Elani Buchan, Head of Business Operations, Concured, and Venture Partner, Republic:

“In my first managerial position I thought the sole purpose of managing people was to get them to hit their targets, and all of our conversations revolved around that misguided notion. It led to mistrust, frustration, and burnout. As I evolved as a manager I learned, the somewhat obvious lesson, that I needed to see people as people. Everyone comes to work with some baggage, from small issues to long term difficulties. Once I was able to create an environment of trust, not only did we work better together, we were able to achieve the same targets. In short, being an inclusive manager is no different than being a good manager, it is about putting people first and when they have trust and confidence in you then you’ll be able to do your best work personally and professionally.”

“When discussing what one piece of advice I would put forward for informing and uplifting women in business, my husband overheard. He immediately exclaimed “don’t forget, we want to be your ally.” To truly be inclusive we can look to share thoughts, experiences, challenges, and indeed vulnerabilities with others, and diverse groups of others, where possible. We are all empowered to do this, to create synergies and alliances, and to keep the understanding and conversation flowing.”