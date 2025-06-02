What March for Men 2025 is really about

Prostate cancer is one of those illnesses that can creep into a family silently. As women, we often find ourselves in the role of carer, cheerleader and quiet strength behind the scenes. When someone we love is unwell, we step up without question.

It rarely makes headlines in the way some other cancers do. And yet it’s the most common cancer in men in the UK.

March for Men 2025 is a reminder that prostate cancer doesn’t just affect men. It affects partners, daughters, sisters, mothers, friends. The people who wait for the phone to ring after a hospital appointment. The people who quietly Google symptoms late at night. The ones who keep everything else running while a loved one goes through diagnosis and treatment.

Men don’t always talk, so we have to

One of the hardest parts is that so many men still don’t talk about their health. There’s pride, fear, stigma and a deep-rooted belief that being vulnerable is somehow weak. This silence is dangerous. It delays diagnosis and limits treatment options. It leaves too many women picking up the pieces when things go wrong.

That’s why awareness campaigns like March for Men matter. Not just for the fundraising, but for the conversations they start. Conversations around the dinner table. In group chats. In workplaces. These moments of connection can save lives.

Standing together, even quietly

Support doesn’t always need to be loud. It can look like making space for a difficult conversation. It can look like nudging someone you care about to book a check-up. It can look like educating yourself so you feel equipped to support a partner or parent. It’s the small, steady things that create the biggest impact.

Prostate Cancer UK’s work is about more than statistics. It’s about families. It’s about making sure no one has to navigate this diagnosis alone. Their research, resources and community support are giving men more time with the people they love. And as women, many of us know the value of that time more than anyone.

What this year is all about

March for Men 2025 is more than a name. It’s a chance to show up for the men who matter most. Not everyone needs to take part publicly. Not everyone will post about it on social media. But everyone can make a difference.

Donating, learning more about the signs and symptoms or quietly checking in on someone who might be struggling all makes a real difference.

This year’s focus is on breaking the silence. On making men’s health a subject we all feel comfortable talking about. On reminding the men in our lives that strength isn’t about pretending everything’s fine. True strength is found in taking action, asking questions and getting the support you need.

For every woman who’s been there

If you’ve ever sat beside someone you love while they wait for results or felt helpless watching someone go through treatment, you already understand the importance of this cause. Prostate cancer doesn’t just change lives. It reshapes families.

If you’ve lost someone, are supporting someone through illness or simply want to help protect the men you love, this campaign speaks to you too. Standing by our men means doing what we can to help them stay healthy and live longer, fuller lives.

March for Men is about all of us. Let’s keep the conversation going.