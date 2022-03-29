Why leaders need to understand historical exclusion to make change

Article by Dr Femi Olu-Lafe, SVP, Culture and Inclusion at Acxiom, Kinesso, and Matterkind

Breaking the bias when it comes to creating a diverse and inclusive culture across an organisation is not a simple task – nor an overnight change.

It requires time and effort, and most importantly the commitment to want to create change. Leadership engagement and advocacy is a must for meaningful change to be implemented successfully throughout the organisation.

Over the last few years, we have seen many actions to improve diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) across the business landscape with relation to issues including gender, race, and disability. It’s great to see that organisations across all sectors have leapt to take action to make changes, and it’s encouraging that these conversations are happening, but there are still massive opportunities for improvement.

Despite the best of intentions, some of the actions taken have been ineffective and some even performative. So, what can be done to combat this?

Increasing awareness among those with decision-making power

It’s essential for leaders to be educated on what led us to where we are now, for example by sharing context on the historical exclusion of some groups of individuals such as women, and the current inequities that exist. Conversations need to be had around why sectors such as technology and finance are still predominantly male-dominated, specifically in leadership positions, and the tangible measures that can be put in place to combat this.

It’s also important for leaders to place emphasis on the benefits of enhancing diversity and inclusion, for example increased employee belonging, engagement and retention, enhanced innovation, and a better understanding of customer base.

Hand-in-hand with this, they need to understand the risks that not focusing on DEI could pose to the business. This could lead to gaps in decision making due to a lack of diversity of thought, along with clients and customers becoming more proactive about holding companies accountable around diversity and inclusion, and the potential impact this could have on partnerships and customer relationships.

Simply put, the companies that have made the most meaningful progress took the time to firstly understand their current state and then used this to set a clear vision for the future state. Following this they sought internal and external input; however, the initial reflection piece is the most important first step.