Why pitching isn’t always the answer for female founders

By Karen Holden

Why pitching for investment isn’t always the Answer, and What Alternatives to Explore

In recent years, the startup landscape has been shaped by incredible female founders in the UK. Yet despite their passion, drive, and innovative ideas, many female entrepreneurs hesitate to pitch for investment or they feel locked out of the process altogether. The reasons behind this trend are complex, there the issues rooted in systemic biases and cultural expectations, but there are also the founder’s obstacles to confidence and differing approaches causing hesitation.

Is there a solution?

There are viable alternatives for those who want to grow their businesses without the traditional pitch or even investment route. We try to facilitate this in our female founders’ growth initiative and at our events here is a brief overview of possible solutions and options.

Why Don’t More Female Founders Pitch for Investment?

To understand why pitching feels like a barrier, we must look beyond mere statistics. Research shows that women receive less venture capital, but the story behind these numbers reveals something deeper. Female founders often report feeling uncomfortable in pitch environments that seem to favour assertive, often aggressive styles. These environments can come across as competitive rather than collaborative, pushing women to choose self-funding or alternative financing models.

This aversion is not a reflection of ability; it’s often a clash of styles. Many women report feeling that they’re expected to fit a certain “pitch persona” that doesn’t align with their values or authentic selves. As a result, they feel undervalued, misinterpreted, or simply invisible in the traditional investment arena.

But if traditional pitching isn’t the path forward, what alternatives are available for ambitious female founders?

Redefining the Pitch: The Power of Roundtable Interviews

One innovative approach that has shown promise for female founders is the roundtable interview format, which offers a more discrete, supportive environment for discussing investment opportunities. Instead of the traditional pitch—often a high-stakes, rigid presentation—roundtable interviews create an open, informal dialogue that allows founders to share their vision and discuss challenges in a way that feels authentic. By using more open-ended questions and encouraging collaboration over competition, these sessions enable female entrepreneurs to pitch with greater confidence. This format not only reduces the pressure to fit a certain “pitch persona” but also helps investors gain a deeper understanding of the founder’s vision. If we can encourage a shift toward these more collaborative settings, we may see a more inclusive investment landscape that fosters stronger, more trusting relationships between founders and investors.

Another trend gaining traction is the use of online platforms that connect female founders directly with investors who are specifically interested in supporting diverse businesses. Platforms like AllBright, a global collective of angel investors, and DueDash facilitate direct connections and also provide resources tailored to female entrepreneurs. These networks not only reduce the intimidation factor but also focus on building relationships and providing mentorship rather than simply assessing business metrics

Other alternatives to traditional investment

Crowdfunding: Let the Crowd Decide

Crowdfunding platforms can offer a democratic way to raise funds. By appealing directly to potential customers or supporters, female founders can showcase their ideas without fitting into a traditional investor mould. Crowdfunding allows them to tell their story in a compelling way, highlighting the product or service rather than navigating high-pressure pitch dynamics. Plus, it often builds an initial customer base that believes in the founder’s vision.

Angel Investors and Networks with a Mission

There are networks specifically dedicated to supporting female-led businesses. Like our initiative, these communities provide funding while fostering mentorship and collaboration. Many of these groups are run by women who understand the challenges and provide a supportive environment where female founders feel respected and heard.

Revenue-Based Financing: Growth Without Giving Up Equity

Revenue-based financing (RBF) is another appealing option. With RBF, businesses can access capital in exchange for a percentage of future revenue until the investment is repaid. This model aligns investor and business goals without requiring equity or traditional pitching. For founders who prefer to focus on growth over frequent check-ins with shareholders, RBF offers a balanced, pressure-free solution.

Government and Grant Funding

In the UK, several government-backed grants and initiatives specifically support female entrepreneurs. Innovate UK, for instance, runs funding competitions to encourage diverse founders, and the British Business Bank has schemes tailored for women in business. While grant applications require diligence, they avoid the biases often found in venture capital and provide a supportive framework.

Consider Bootstrapping and Partnerships

While bootstrapping is challenging, it allows founders to retain full control. This approach has become more manageable with online tools that reduce startup costs. Partnerships with complementary businesses are also a great way to access resources without large capital injections. Strategic alliances can offer marketing support, shared resources, and access to a wider customer base—all without external funding.

The Road Ahead: Building an Inclusive Investment Landscape

To close the gender funding gap, we need to reimagine investment beyond traditional pitching. Investors and institutions alike can contribute to creating a more inclusive environment where female founders feel comfortable, respected, and valued for their unique approaches. This means recognising different communication styles, rethinking bias, and supporting diversity in both investors and founders.

In the meantime, female founders can take heart in the growing range of flexible financing options that don’t require fitting into a one-size-fits-all pitching culture. Whether through crowdfunding, mission-driven angel investors, or government support, the UK is increasingly becoming a place where women can access the resources they need to succeed—on their own terms.

Final Thoughts

As we look forward, let’s support female entrepreneurs in finding paths to growth that align with their values and styles. By doing so, we not only create more successful businesses but also a more diverse and resilient economy. The journey of a female founder may look different, but with the right options, she can still thrive and redefine the rules of the game.

About the author

Karen Holden is the founder of A City Law Firm an innovative firm working in emerging tech, but which offers personal service. She was admitted to the role in 2005 having obtained her degree in law and her Masters from the University of Cambridge and her LPC from the College of Law. She is an entrepreneur having developed a thriving corporate firm from scratch; establishing the female founder’s growth programme to help founders get investment ready and was the winner of the WeA reTheCity Champion award.

Karen was given freedom of the City for her work in equality and speaks at many venues including the House of Lords and tech hubs and universities on starting, scaling and selling your business.