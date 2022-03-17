Why preparing for your return from maternity leave starts before you go

This is a little insurance policy against an unjustified drop in confidence and an unhealthy amount of self-doubt when you return to work. Question three is the one that you really want to go to town on. That’s because there’s nothing like replaying the good stuff that OTHER PEOPLE have said about you to straighten your spine and put a smile on your face.

Do a performance review before you go

Even people who receive outstanding performance reviews are prone to dips in confidence after many months away doing something quite unconnected to their day job.

Now on that note about performance reviews, you definitely want to do one of those before you go on leave. There are five good reasons for that:

Insurance against a new line manager coming in whilst you’re out. Collateral for job applications. Psychological full stop for you before going on leave. Esteem booster for you as you prepare to come back. Evidence for a legal challenge (heaven forbid).

About the author

Jessica is a coaching psychologist, author, host of Comeback Coach (podcast) and founder of The Talent Keeper Specialists. Aged about nine she asked her mum whether “woman” was a contraction of “womb” and “man” and why women couldn’t have a name of their own. Her mother delighted in her thinking but didn’t have an answer.

Growing up watching LA Law, Dynasty and hard-hitting documentaries (under the guidance of her liberal, teacher mother) she decided age 11 that she would become a lawyer and free women on death row in the U.S. for killing their abusive partners.

She went on to read psychology and started her career in the City in learning and development before working with The Mind Gym and pursuing a career as a coaching psychologist. Her first book Mothers Work! How to Get a Grip on Guilt and Make a Smooth Return to Work has been dubbed “THE book employers should giving all their women returners” by Professor Karen Pine.

Find her on Instagram @comebackcommuk and twitter @jesschivers.