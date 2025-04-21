Why workplace communication goes wrong & how to fix it

Communication. It’s one of those words that gets thrown around a lot at work, isn’t it?

We hear it in meetings, performance reviews and job descriptions. “We need better communication.” “Let’s improve communication between teams.” “It’s a communication issue.”

But what does good communication actually look like? More importantly, what gets in the way of it?

Whether it’s a confusing email, a missed message or an awkward silence in a meeting, communication breakdowns happen more often than we like to admit. They’re frustrating. They slow things down. And they can leave people feeling overlooked or misunderstood.

We’ve all been on the receiving end of poor communication. Maybe someone didn’t listen properly. Maybe they assumed too much. Maybe they were too stressed to respond clearly. Whatever the reason, it makes work harder than it needs to be.

How can we start removing these barriers, bit by bit, to build more open, honest and effective communication in the workplace?

Barrier 1: Unclear messaging

This one’s a classic. Vague emails. Half-baked instructions. Wordy updates that don’t get to the point. When people don’t know what you’re saying or what you need, they won’t respond the way you want.

How to fix it – Be clear. Be concise. Know your audience. Use plain English. Don’t dress things up. If you need something, say so. If there’s a deadline, make it obvious.

Barrier 2: Not listening properly

Real communication is a two-way street. But too often, people are just waiting for their turn to speak. Or worse, not listening at all.

How to fix it – Slow down. Make space to listen. Show you’re paying attention, whether it’s by nodding, taking notes or asking questions. Reflect back what you’ve heard. That alone can stop a lot of crossed wires.

Barrier 3: Assumptions and jargon

We all have different backgrounds, experiences, and ways of working. What makes sense to one person might be total gibberish to someone else. That’s especially true when we rely on industry speak.

How to fix it – Check for understanding. Don’t assume people know what you mean. If you’re using acronyms or technical terms, explain them. Keep it human and accessible.

Barrier 4: Fear of speaking up

Some people stay quiet because they don’t feel safe enough to speak their mind. They might worry about being judged, ignored or even punished for being honest.

How to fix it – Create a culture where it’s okay to speak up. Welcome feedback, even if it’s uncomfortable. Say thank you when people share something difficult. Lead by example.

Barrier 5: Poor timing

Even the most important message can get lost if it’s shared at the wrong time. Right before a deadline. During a crisis. Or just when people are mentally elsewhere.

How to fix it – Think about when and how you share information. If it’s sensitive, do it face-to-face or via video call, not a quick message on Teams. If it’s long, give people time to digest it. Timing really does matter.

Barrier 6: Too many channels

We’ve all got more apps and inboxes than we know what to do with. Email, Slack, Teams, WhatsApp… It’s easy for things to fall through the cracks.

How to fix it – Simplify your comms. Use the right channel for the right message. Don’t send a novel on Slack. Don’t bury a key update in a huge email thread. Agree as a team how you want to communicate and stick to it.

Barrier 7: Personal stress and burnout

When people are exhausted or overwhelmed, communication suffers. It’s hard to be present, patient or articulate when you’re running on empty.

How to fix it – Look after your wellbeing and encourage others to do the same. Respect people’s time. Don’t expect instant replies. Make space for breaks, rest and honest conversations.

Takeaway

Good communication at work isn’t just about talking more. It’s about creating the right conditions for people to talk better. That means being clear, listening well, choosing the right channels and building trust.

It also means recognising that we’re all human. We bring our own challenges, stressors and styles to the table. The more we can understand each other and meet in the middle, the stronger our communication becomes.

Next time something gets lost in translation, take a step back. Think about what might be getting in the way. And ask, how can I make this easier, for both of us?