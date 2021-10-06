0
06/10/2021
Win a complimentary place to FT Women at the Top Europe

FT Women at the Top Europe

WeAreTheCity has teamed up with FT Live to give you a chance to win a complimentary place to Women at the Top Europe.

The pandemic has been the ultimate workplace disruptor, but it is also a chance to reset work cultures and fix the most persistent barriers holding women back from reaching the top ranks of business.

How could a diverse workforce help to speed up recovery? How can women rise – and thrive – in the new world of work?

Join us at the FT’s flagship digital summit on gender equality in business. Over the course of two days, you’ll get practical tips to create an inclusive, hybrid workplace; hear revolutionary women and men share their stories of success and setbacks; discover strategies to rebuild a more resilient business; and find out how to progress your career in the new normal.

WeAreTheCity are delighted to confirm we have ten complimentary places to offer to our members. To be in with a chance of winning, simply follow both WeAreTheCity and FT Live on Twitter and then email [email protected]

Winners will be chosen at random on 15th October 2021. Winners will be notified via email.

About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

