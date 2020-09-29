Win a complimentary place to FT Women at the Top Summit

WeAreTheCity has teamed up with FT Live to give you a chance to win a complimentary place to The Women at the Top Summit.

The Women at the Top Summit is designed to drive progress on one of the most pressing challenges today: how to improve the representation of women in leadership.

Hear game-changing women and men share their stories of success and setbacks, learn which strategies and policies really work from the leaders who are making progress, and participate in forward-looking, outcome-driven debates that ensure you return to work with plenty of ideas to implement.

This year’s speakers include Jessica Ennis-Hill DBE, Olympic Gold Medallist; Anna Whitehouse, Co-founder, Flex Appeal and Dr Pragya Agarwal, Author, SWAY: Unravelling Unconscious Bias. Committed to driving change within your organisation?

WeAreTheCity are delighted to confirm we have ten complimentary places to offer to our members – tickets will be allocated on a first come, first served basis. Register here using the discount code WATTComp.

