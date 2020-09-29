0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
29/09/2020
,

Win a complimentary place to FT Women at the Top Summit

Home > Competitions & Offers > Competitions > Win a complimentary place to FT Women at the Top Summit

FT Women at the Top banner

WeAreTheCity has teamed up with FT Live to give you a chance to win a complimentary place to The Women at the Top Summit.

The Women at the Top Summit is designed to drive progress on one of the most pressing challenges today: how to improve the representation of women in leadership.

Hear game-changing women and men share their stories of success and setbacks, learn which strategies and policies really work from the leaders who are making progress, and participate in forward-looking, outcome-driven debates that ensure you return to work with plenty of ideas to implement.

This year’s speakers include Jessica Ennis-Hill DBE, Olympic Gold Medallist; Anna Whitehouse, Co-founder, Flex Appeal and Dr Pragya Agarwal, Author, SWAY: Unravelling Unconscious Bias. Committed to driving change within your organisation?

 WeAreTheCity are delighted to confirm we have ten complimentary places to offer to our members – tickets will be allocated on a first come, first served basis. Register here using the discount code WATTComp

Looking for more events or networking opportunities? WeAreTheCity has a dedicated events calendar with thousands of different events to help broaden your network and learn new skills. We have also launched WeAreVirtual – a series of free webinars to help expand your learning online.

Don’t forget, you can also sign up to our bi-weekly newsletter to keep up-to-date with our upcoming events and webinars.

Related Posts

FT Women at the Top
29/09/2020

07/10/2020 – 08/10/2020: FT Women at the Top

Scene Change Communicating Confidently
02/04/2020

Win a place on Scene Change’s online course, Communicating Confidently

Love it or Leave it, recommended read, book
14/03/2020

Win a copy of Love It or Leave It: How to be Happy at Work

,
Back Her Business featured
09/10/2019

Back Her Business are giving you the chance to win up to £100,000 for your side hustles

, ,

Comment on this

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

X