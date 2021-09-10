Win a copy of Bianca Miller-Cole & Byron Cole’s new book, The Business Survival Kit

Starting a business isn’t easy! Make it easier with the latest offering from serial entrepreneurs Bianca Miller-Cole and Byron Cole, The Business Survival Kit.

Bianca Miller-Cole and Byron Cole show you how to cope and prepare yourselves for the inevitable stresses and strains along the way.

In The Business Survival Kit, serial entrepreneurs and real-life couple Byron Cole and Bianca Miller-Cole prepare you for the ride of your life. Including straight-talking, practical advice and personal insights from a host of successful entrepreneurs, intrapreneurs and experts, it will help you navigate the inevitable ups and downs that come with being in business – regardless of whether you are an entrepreneur, intrapreneur or career professional.

For the first time, authors examine the emotional stress and toll of going it alone and explore how you can preserve the key relationships in your life.

Learn how to find your purpose, set clear goals, build your confidence, strengthen networks, manage stakeholders, nurture your personal relationships and how to stave off imposter syndrome, stress and anxiety, including how to stay motivated and resilient even in the face of abject failure. This book will help readers understand how to not only survive, but thrive in business and in life.

