Win a place on Scene Change’s online course, Communicating Confidently

WeAreTheCity has teamed up with Scene Change to give you a chance to win a place on their online course, Communicating Confidently.

Are you ready for career progression?

This innovative, interactive, online course will guide you through the psychology of communication and influencing using practical tools and models to underpin your abilities to manage people, deliver difficult messages, negotiate, present better and own your confident expertise.

How it works?

3 hours of personal development at your own pace

The Communicating Confidently course is broken down into four modules: Mindset, Visual, Vocal, Verbal

The duration is approximately 120 minutes of slides and video and can be visited at any time

The learning in each module is underpinned by downloading the supporting content which should take approximately 60 minutes to complete over the entire course

Scene Change have been providing successful bespoke training programmes on impact, influencing and presentation skills with our corporate and government clients for over ten years.​

In 2019, they launched a pilot online programme to help learners to take charge of their careers, improve their confidence and personal impact and to practise new behaviours to influence themselves, others and their outcomes.​

Tapping into our expertise in providing award nominated development programmes, Communicating Confidently was given 100 per cent positive feedback from our first pilot with a global communications consultancy and a full roll out of funded places will in launch in March 2020.

How you will develop

Learn – Learn how we communicate on multiple levels with strategies to mitigate the negative effects of how other people might judge you

Understand – Understand how to get in the driving seat of your career through confident conversations, leveraging your strengths and adding value

Practise – Practise doing something different with your body and voice to enable you to be the best expression of yourself

Manage – Manage your mindset and create neural pathways that will help you to step out of your comfort zone and set and achieve your goals

Meet the trainer

Mairi McHaffie is an Impact Expert and Director of Coaching Squared™ an award nominated leadership programme which has been shortlisted for several diversity awards. She is founder of the House of Commons Mentoring Programme for Women, lead facilitator for the Professional Consultant Graduate Training Programme for Oracle and Storytelling Expert for the European Coca Cola Women In Leadership Programme. She is also a senior associate facilitator for KPMG and Civil Service Learning. As a trained professional actress and BBC TV presenter, Mairi uses her skills to enable individuals and groups to communicate and present better, increase visibility and align personal branding to organisational values. ​

Mairi specialises in Communication Skills, Confidence and Body Language, Impact and Influencing, Presentation Skills, Coaching, Resilience, Managing People Through Change, Unconscious Bias, Media Handling, Building Rapport, Emotional Intelligence and delivers high level role-play sessions on Client Relationship Building – enabling delegates to credentialise themselves and their firm and confidently position themselves as a trusted advisor. ​

As a trained professional actress and BBC TV presenter, Mairi uses her skills to enable individuals and groups to communicate and present better, build confidence, increase visibility and align personal branding to organisational values. Mairi has been a judge on the BBC Apprentice Final as part of a team of business experts and is a judge for the prestigious WeAreTheCity.Com Rising Stars Awards for pipeline talent across industries. She is the mother of two young boys, a School Governor and occasionally dabbles in stand-up comedy.

We’ve got ten places to giveaway and to be in with a chance of winning, simply email [email protected] and tell us why you want to attend. Winners will be drawn at random and sent a discount code.

Hear from Mairi below and find out what you’ll gain from the course: