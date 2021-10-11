Winners announced at the 2021 Black British Business Awards

The Black British Business Awards has announced its winners for 2021.

Kicking off Black History Month, it was announced that Edgar Chibaka and Jamal Tahlil, Co-Founders and Directors of First Response Group Ltd, were awarded the Business Persons of the Year. These inspiring entrepreneurs immigrated to the UK from East Africa in 2007 and built their security, fire and facility management solutions company from scratch. In July 2021, they reported over £25million in revenue.

In addition to the Black British Persons of the Year, Rising Star and Senior Leader winners were announced in six industry sectors, including Hannah Chukwu, Assistant Editor at Penguin Random House; Jordon Clarke, GCM/Syndicate Global Ops Project Lead at Morgan Stanley; and Nnamdi Emelifeonwu, Founder and CEO at Definely.

This year’s winners represent some of the UK’s top corporate leaders and creative disruptors excelling in their respective fields. These professionals not only stand out as role models and substantial contributors to the UK economy but are also celebrated for their willingness to drive equitable change within their sectors and in society.

This year, the BBBAwards also introduced two honorary awards. The Influencer of the Year Award which celebrates a Black individual who has shaped public opinion on a topic that is significant to the perception, treatment, and legacy of Black people in Britain. This was awarded to Marvyn Harrison, Founder of Dope Black Dads. Secondly, The Ally of the Year Award which celebrates an individual who, despite not being Black, has been actively involved in the advancement of Black professionals and driving systemic changes that have differentiated outcomes for Black people within their organisation or sector. This award was given to Kate Priestman, Senior Vice-President at GSK.