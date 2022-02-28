Women in business: 5 tools for success and how to utilise them for growth

Article by Gemma Williams

Women in business is a topic that has sparked feelings of inspiration, challenge, and determination. Many women still feel they have to fight for their place in the corporate world and only 1 in 3 women in the UK hold the title of Entrepreneur.

Female entrepreneurs face unique challenges, such as societal pressures, childcare demands, sourcing funding, sexism, and lack of mentors to help them succeed in a cutthroat landscape. So, how can women succeed in business? In this article we will be sharing the top 5 tools you need for success and how to utilise these for growth.

Client and customer feedback

As a business owner, one of the best ways you can ensure success is by accepting client and customer feedback. It’s how you grow, both as a person and a professional, and it ensures your business remains relevant and valuable.

As a business owner, you have so many responsibilities to juggle that sometimes it can be difficult to take a step back and look at the bigger picture. For many entrepreneurs, much of the working day is spent in survival mode. However, if you want to grow your business you need to know what’s working and what isn’t so that you can optimise your processes for the best results.

You should ask for feedback from your team, your clients, your customers, and your mentor. All of these people will provide invaluable insights into numerous areas of your business so that you can make the right changes. Feedback is the best business tool you could want and the greatest thing about it is that it’s completely free!

Set up an online business account

If you want to achieve success as a woman in business, you need to take control of your finances. We know it can feel overwhelming trying to stay on top of payroll and business expenses, all while ensuring that you have a healthy cash flow. For many, managing the financial side of the business can feel like a full-time job. Thankfully, there are tools that can help.

One of the best ways you can measure the growth of your business and avoid bankruptcy is by setting up an online business account. Fundsquire reported, over 29% of UK startups fail because they run out of money and this is often the result of poor financial management.

An online business account gives you control over your finances. It allows you to monitor cash flow so that you can see exactly how much money is coming in and out of your business and make changes accordingly.

It allows you to make payments with ease and also set aside tax for those all-important HMRC self-employment payments. With an online banking account you can take control of your finances and set up your company for sustainable growth.