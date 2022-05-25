Women in Work Index 2022 | PwC

International Women’s Day 2022 is an opportunity for us to reflect on the very real impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on women’s lives, jobs, economic prosperity, and broader wellbeing; and importantly, to look to the future.

That future will be shaped by the global transition to net zero. As new jobs are created, and old ones are lost, effective policies are needed so that women and other disadvantaged groups can benefit from this future green world of work, and no one is left behind. As it stands, women are at a disadvantage: previously slow progress towards equality was set back by the pandemic, and the transition to net zero will further perpetuate inequalities unless there is targeted intervention.

Around the world, economies are recovering from the damage done by the COVID-19 pandemic; and government and business action to address the climate crisis is greater than ever. The new green jobs being created in the transition to net zero present huge opportunities for economies and workforces globally. In developing policies and plans to get to net zero, governments and businesses must take advantage of the opportunity to create a new blueprint for the world of work – one that provides a greener, fairer, and more prosperous future for all.

This year, PwC’s Women in Work Index fell for the first time in its 10 year history. After a decade of slow but steady improvement in women’s employment outcomes, the COVID-19 pandemic set back progress towards gender equality in work by at least two years across Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) countries.