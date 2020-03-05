Women on Boards launch their second Bursary Programme

Women on Boards are celebrating 2020 being the first year where a third of non-executive directors on FTSE 100 boards are female with the launch of their second Bursary Programme.

Female non-executive directors now make up 33 per cent on FTSE 100 boards and is the result of huge concerted effort over a decade by leaders in all sectors. Women on Boards has played its part by offering information, advice and encouragement to women with boardroom potential.

However, there is still more to do – progress towards mixed gender boards in firms outside the FTSE 350 is glacial and over a third of AIM 50 boards remain all-male.

Women on Boards are committed to ensuring that the only barrier to the boardroom is talent and this is why this International Women’s Day, they are launching their second Bursary Programme, which will give five women with board potential the support they need to realise their ambitions.

Sponsored by Boudicca Proxy Consultants, the Woman on Boards Bursary programme opens their ‘boardroom journey’ of events, training and support to women who would not otherwise be able to afford it.

Speaking about the programme, Fiona Hathorn, Women on Boards CEO and co-founder, said, “Women have a huge amount to contribute.”

“Whatever your career stage, professional or life experience, there is a board which will value your input.”

“Women on Boards can help you find it and put yourself forward with confidence.”

“We all need a little encouragement from time to time.”

“If you know a woman with board potential, please do suggest she applies.”

“And, if you are eligible, encourage yourself to apply!”

“What have you got to lose?”

Sheryl Cuisia, Managing Director, Boudicca Proxy, added, “We’re delighted to support the Women on Boards bursary.”

“Diversity of thought and opinion around the Boardroom lead to better decision-making, and this initiative will only bring further positive change in helping more women make the most of their business acumen and professional skills.”

“Equiniti has a strong pedigree of appointing women to the Board and senior positions of leadership within the Company , and we’re proud to be part of a programme that aims to support women in contributing their talents at NED level.”

The Women on Boards second bursary programme is open for applications from 8th March until 31 March 2020. Full details available: https://www.womenonboards.net/en-gb/about-us/bursary-programme