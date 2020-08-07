0
07/08/2020

Women political leaders: the impact of gender on democracy

When women take part in politics, the whole of society benefits.

That is the main finding of a new report from Westminster Foundation for Democracy and the Global Institute for Women’s Leadership at King’s College London.

The report comes as many female-led countries have fared much better than some male-led nations in tackling Covid-19, raising questions about the potential positive impact of women’s political leadership.

Women political leaders: the impact of gender on democracy is based on an analysis of over 500 pieces of research into the impacts of women leaders in politics and public life.

The report shows that when women are able to exercise political leadership, there are gains not just for women and girls but for the whole of society.

