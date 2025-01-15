World’s Happiest Workplaces Announced

The official World’s Happiest Workplaces 2025 List was published 14 January 2025 by the leading employee experience platform, WorkL, showcasing the happiest workplaces globally.
The World’s Happiest Workplaces include:
Bunnings – Retail – Australia
Kerry – Manufacturing of Consumer Goods – USA
TUI UK – Travel and Leisure – UK
CommBank – Financial Services – Australia
Department for Higher Education – Education and Research – South Africa
Walmart – Retail – USA
First National Bank – South Africa
KFC – Hospitality – UAE
Samsung – Technology – South Korea
Queensland Government – Public Sector and Government – Australia
Capitec Bank – Financial Services – South Africa
ServiceNow – Technology – UK
Emirates Airline – Travel and Leisure – UAE
Adidas Germany – Manufacturing of Consumer Goods – Germany
Lidl Italy – Retail – Italy
Pinnacle Homes – Construction and Building Materials – Philippines
Pingo Doce – Retail – Portugal
Shoprite South Africa – Retail – South Africa
Department for Education (Philippines) – Public Sector and Government – Philippines
Etisalat UAE – Technology – UAE
Ferguson UK – Construction and Building Materials – UK
Air New Zealand – Transportation and Logistics – New Zealand
Luzerner Kantonalbank – Financial Services – Switzerland
The UK’s Happiest Workplaces include:
TUI UK – Travel and Leisure – UK
ServiceNow – Technology – UK
Ferguson UK – Construction and Building Materials – UK
Ecotricity – Energy and Utilities – UK
Barnado’s – Non-profit Organisation and Charities – UK
The Open University – Education and Research – UK
Jet 2 Holidays – Travel and Leisure – UK
FedEx – Transportation and Logistics – UK
Boost Drinks – Manufacturing of Consumer Goods – UK
Ericsson UK – Manufacturing of Consumer Goods – UK
Hampton by Hilton UK – Hospitality – UK
Aston Villa Football Club – Entertainment and Media – UK
The comprehensive list of winners, compiled by WorkL, the employee experience platform that measures, tracks, and improves employee engagement and employee happiness at work, saw over 100,000 organisations entered for their 2025 awards. 52,000 companies globally made the list which can be searched by organisation name or filtered by 25 different industries, countries and 10 categories.
Over a million employees took WorkL’s Happy at Work Test to enter their organisation into these awards. The anonymous test, which takes less than ten minutes for employees to take for free, looks at various areas that impact work life, including WorkL’s Six Steps to Workplace Happiness; Wellbeing, Job Satisfaction, Reward & Recognition, Information Sharing, Empowerment and Instilling Pride. Organisations who scored 70 and over are included in the exclusive list.
Lord Mark Price, Founder of WorkL comments on the list;
“I’m delighted to publish the World’s Happiest Workplaces 2025 List today. Organisations who are recognised report higher productivity, lower staff turnover and lower sick leave as a result of employees being happier. Our research shows that nearly 50% of people are unhappy, anxious or depressed at work. It’s our mission to make the world’s workplaces happier, and it starts with acknowledging the ones who are doing a good job.”