Would you like to be part of the Women in PR and PR Week 2021 Mentoring Programme?

With less than one week to go, Women in PR and PR Week are calling for applications for their 2021 Mentoring Programme.

Designed to highlight and reinforce its mission to improve equality and diversity across the industry, by increasing the number and diversity of women in leadership roles, the programme lasts for 12 months and involves three full mentoring sessions, plus ad-hoc discretionary support.

This year, the committee is delighted to have attracted a stellar mentor line-up of 30, from the broadest variety of backgrounds yet, who are committed to ensuring the women who take part will be able to confidently and successfully overcome their career challenges and go onto achieve their ultimate ambitions.

Graduates from the mentoring programme have gone on to secure top-level positions in the industry, and there is a great community of mentoring scheme alumni, including four members of the current Women in PR Committee: Sarah Samee, Anna Geffert, Alison Hicks and Addy Frederick.