WOW celebrate International Day of the Girl with a special WOW sounds music programme

In celebration of International Day of the Girl 2021 on 11th October, WOW – Women of the World, run by UK charity The WOW Foundation, will present a WOW Sounds music programme showcasing an line-up of girl bands from across the world.

Girl bands have a long legacy of creating genre defying music and shattering gender norms; this is a new generation of young people continuing to challenge the gender disparity and racism in the music industry.

WOW Sounds is WOW’s dedicated music programme to championing under-represented artists, and features girls, women and non-binary musicians from across the world, all of whom are using their music to create social change and further the feminist movement.

Discover more about the acts below