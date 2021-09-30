0
30/09/2021
,

WOW celebrate International Day of the Girl with a special WOW sounds music programme

Women of the World WOW

In celebration of International Day of the Girl 2021 on 11th October, WOW – Women of the World, run by UK charity The WOW Foundation, will present a WOW Sounds music programme showcasing an line-up of girl bands from across the world.

Girl bands have a long legacy of creating genre defying music and shattering gender norms; this is a new generation of young people continuing to challenge the gender disparity and racism in the music industry.

WOW Sounds is WOW’s dedicated music programme to championing under-represented artists, and features girls, women and non-binary musicians from across the world, all of whom are using their music to create social change and further the feminist movement.

Discover more about the acts below

Breakup Haircut to be part of WOW Sounds (C_ Adam Sherif of th_sheridans @thsheridans)

BREAKUP HAIRCUT

Formed for First Timers 2019 have been described as ‘instantly charming,’ ‘a mix of nihilism and slapstick guaranteed to put a smile on your face’ and a ‘pop punk version of the Scooby Doo gang.’ They make scuzzy and melodic punk. Their last EP ‘What did you expect? I got it off the internet!’ was full of delicious basslines and angsty vocals.

The Singing Potatoes to be part of WOW Sounds (C_ Ravindu Herath)(1)

THE SINGING POTATOES

Best friends from school Harini Dias, Chinthani Senevirathne and Shenali Kirindagamage have been playing together since 2010. They follow a wide variety of genres starting from Alternate rock, Indie rock, pop, RnB to classical, jazz and many more. Their objective is to contribute positively to the Sri Lankan music industry and to write songs to support women.

PRETTY LOUD

A pioneering girl band from the Roma community created in Serbia by a group of young women aged between 14-26 in the educational and artistic workshops of the GRUBB organisation. Pretty Loud is breaking moulds by creating their own unique music and speaking out for the next generation of Roma women. They proudly blend rap and hip hop with their traditional Roma music.

Rakaya Fetuga (poet for WOW Sounds)

RAKAYA FETUGA

Rakaya Fetuga is a poet, facilitator and events producer based in London. Her work joins conversations on overlapping identities faith and culture as self-affirmation. Since winning the Roundhouse Poetry Slam, Rakaya debuted her monodrama, Unbraided, at the Roundhouse Last Word Festival 2021.

Each performance will be released as a pre-recorded exclusive short set including an introduction about the artist’s activism.

The UK acts have all been filmed at EartH Hackney. Each performance will be distributed via WOW’s IGTV and YouTube on 11th October.

As part of their International Day of the Girl celebrations, WOW have today also announced plans to release the next edition of their Young Leaders Directory.

The directory includes over 40 girl and non-binary activists aged 11-19 who are known for their work – both in their home countries and globally – in areas including climate justice, period poverty, girls education, sexual violence, disability, race, health and more. Presented in partnership with Purposeful, WOW will hold two private virtual convenings to bring together these activists to connect, share ideas and learn from one another to help establish a new network. A global online directory will be published on the WOW website to provide these 40 activists with a platform to share their work with girls all over the world.

ACCESS THE DIRECTORY

WOW’s other activity around International Day of the Girl includes their annual speed mentoring session on the lastminute.com London Eye on 8th October, where 150 girls and 150 mentors will take to the sky for 15 minute sessions to explore their dreams and aspirations.

The schoolgirls, aged between 14-18, are paired with highly influential and inspiring women mentors from across a range of professions and industries including science, film, media, engineering, sport, politics, transport, fashion and campaigning.

