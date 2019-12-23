Have you written you career Christmas list yet?

Well if you don’t ask you don’t get, says uevolve careers coach Lucinda Harlow

Christmas. Sooo much to do. Sooo little time. Only one thing can save me – caffeine.

My ‘to do’ list panic ebbs in direct proportion to my coffee intake and it’s not long before I’m feeling all festive, thinking of stockings hanging up on the hearth.

That’s my very favourite thing. Childish, I know, but there is something really magical about seeing the kids straining to hear distant sleigh bells.

I get it, you are not five, but the point is this.

The stocking represents expectation. We are not expecting one present but a whole sledge-worth. And poof! We’re right. Scoff at the kid-like logic but sometimes simple is good. Ask… and you get.

Checking it twice…

So this year rather than write to Father Christmas, write a career wish list to yourself. Put down all the things you want to have more or less of in your job.

Salary increase? Promotion? Bigger project? C’mon, you have been very good.

The magic ingredient is belief. Believe it will all be granted. You have to believe at Christmas, don’t you?

Be very clear in your mind about what you want and why it is on the list. Read it over a few times. Plant those goals firmly in your work brain. Whether you then go hang it on the office Christmas tree is entirely up to you…

Merry Christmas!