Your best performance, whatever your stage | Business lessons from RADA

Your best performance, whatever your stage

For over a century, the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in London has trained actors with skills that have made so many into major names of stage and screen. RADA Business harnesses these skills and translates them to the corporate world, equipping businesses and individuals with the confidence to thrive, the presence to persuade and the versatility to move any audience.

RADA Business Courses

Through a diverse range of courses for individuals we help businesspeople thrive at work and feel empowered to perform with impact, confidence and authority. We also offer a portfolio of courses for women, helping them perform brilliantly at all levels of business, whether at the start of a career or when leading a team or company.