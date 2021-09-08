0
08/09/2021
, , ,

Your best performance, whatever your stage | Business lessons from RADA

RADA Business

Your best performance, whatever your stage

For over a century, the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in London has trained actors with skills that have made so many into major names of stage and screen. RADA Business harnesses these skills and translates them to the corporate world, equipping businesses and individuals with the confidence to thrive, the presence to persuade and the versatility to move any audience.

RADA Business Courses

Through a diverse range of courses for individuals we help businesspeople thrive at work and feel empowered to perform with impact, confidence and authority. We also offer a portfolio of courses for women, helping them perform brilliantly at all levels of business, whether at the start of a career or when leading a team or company.

RADA Business Coaching

Achieve your personal, professional and organisational goals through a coaching programme. We will empower you to transform all aspects of your leadership; to bring gravitas, presence and credibility to your communication; or support you on a specific workplace challenge or presentation.

Programmes can be delivered in-person, virtually, or as a blend of both, and can fit around your schedule. Together, we will build outstanding performance.

Find out how RADA Business can help you or your team today by emailing [email protected].

