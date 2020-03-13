Your spring work wardrobe with Emma Willis

We can all get a bit stuck in our ways when it comes to our work wardrobe, choosing neutral colours and simple trouser suits because they’re a “safer” option.

But not for Emma Willis; as a TV/radio show host, qualified maternity care assistant and mum-of-three, Emma is always on the go – however that doesn’t mean she has to sacrifice her style.

Cue the latest Emma Willis Collection with Next. The edit features over 50 pieces that are stylish, comfortable and encourage bolder fashion choices (think bright colours and vibrant prints) for the working woman.

The edit contains over 50 versatile and adaptable pieces to get you through the working day – from the school run to your 9-to-5 and post-work cocktails.

On bolder fashion choices

Emma’s latest collection is the answer to your workwear wardrobe transition from Autumn/Winter to Spring/Summer. The bolder colour choices reflect the warmer temperatures and prove the presenter is becoming more and more comfortable with injecting colour into her pieces as she gets older.

“In the winter it’s navy, black, cream, white – simple colours – and then summer comes, and I’m a different human. Bright colours, patterns… as the years tick by I’m embracing much more,” she says in a recent interview.

The collection includes brightly coloured dresses, tailored suits, skirts and for the first time, shoes (all designed by Emma herself).

Her favourite pieces are the striking dresses, a choice that surprised the presenter, who has always tended to favour trousers over dresses.

“They’re really easy to wear, really versatile, you can wear them to work or out to drinks, they cover up in all the right places. I am for the first time in my life saying that dresses are my favourite bit.”

On her career as a fashion designer

Now on her sixth collection with Next, Emma has truly established herself in the world of fashion, adding designer to her never-ending resume. Her own personal growth as a designer has taught her many things that can be easily transferrable to the working world:

“Go out your comfort zone a little bit, try different shapes and new styles that you wouldn’t necessarily go for. And I’ve also found that you have to ask questions very quickly and that answers need to be made now.”

On motherhood

With International Woman’s Day coming up, Emma reflects on life as a mother. When asked what values she wants her two daughters to learn while growing up, she says in a recent interview that compassion and kindness are key:

“I would like them to know their worth. I want them to be strong in body and mind but also kind and compassionate and caring – I suppose all the things I feel I got from my mum, I hope that they will have got from me and from my mum.”

Having a career that’s been anything but linear (she’s gone from modelling to presenting to even qualifying as a maternity care assistant) has prompted Emma to reflect on what she would say to her younger self:

“You give yourself different advice at different ages because when you’re a teenager and you get crushed I just remember thinking this is absolutely the worst feeling in the world and I’m never gonna get over it – but my goodness, you do get over it. In your 20s you’re a bit more mature and you learn different things, you probably listen to different advice… if I gave myself other advice that changed me I don’t know if I’d end up being the person I am today – and I’m quite happy in myself today.”

Fancy brightening up your work wardrobe for spring? The spring edit is available on the Next website from 27th February and in-store from 10th March.