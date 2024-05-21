3 tips for learning to manifest and create life of dreams

By Jennifer Soran Boon

Manifesting is about creating the life you want. It is about stepping into your magic and knowing that you have the ability to create the life that you yearn for.

There are a few tools that can help with manifesting but the key is to make you feel better where you are right now in your life. Manifesting is about being an energetic match to what we want to create in our lives.

Declutter

Decluttering is not the first place you’d think to start when you’re wanting to create a life you love. Yet when you declutter your mind, your space, your world, then there is space for the new.

Decluttering your mind means getting to know the thoughts and feelings on repeat that are holding you in a particular place in your life. Questioning the beliefs you hold and the thoughts you have in your head on repeat, gives you the chance to make a choice if it is holding you back or helping you be who you want to be.

At our most basic form, we are energy, what this means is that we need to be an energetic match for what we want to create. When we think thoughts that make us feel low or bad about ourselves they keep us stuck in a particular energy, which means we are less likely to be a vibrational match for our dreams.

Start by paying attention to what is on repeat, once you know what keeps coming up, ask yourself if it is helping you create the life you would love. If it is then great, but often it’s not and awareness is the first step, then you can choose another thought to attach to a thought that lifts and empowers you. Or have a phrase in your head such as ‘Every day in every way I step closer to the life I envisage’. Start this today.

Visualise

What do you want to create in your best version of reality? Create a vision board, and start looking at the why behind what you want to manifest. When we want to create a life that would benefit not just us but the people around us, it gives an energetic boost to our manifesting.

It means you are getting more in tune with the bigger collective benefit rather than the solo benefit. This could be looking at the benefits of why getting a better-paid job would benefit others, perhaps it would enable you to give more to the charity you support or make more of a difference to loved ones by being able to help out financially.

When you visualise what you want, really step into the feeling of it. This is key, it isn’t just about thinking about what you want and imagining it, it’s about being an energetic match which means feeling you already have it.

When I was looking for love, I would play the Chris Rea song ‘Let’s Dance’ in my flat and I would dance around my kitchen imagining my life partner was with me having fun and joy – until he actually danced into my life. Feeling the feelings of what you’d feel like is key to create the life you aspire to.

Raise your energy

To get what you want, you need to raise your energy. This involves doing things that bring you joy, make you feel good, and help you connect to a higher vibration. When we feel good, we are more likely to be an energetic fit for what we want to create. My go-to ways are:

Gratitude – a surefire way to flip the energy around in your life. When we are grateful – truly grateful for the gifts we have in our life already we are saying ‘Yes universe more of this please!’ Be it the nice sunrise, or the seat by the window on the way to work. The lovely walk through the park, the delightful coffee that is there to be savoured.

Being in nature – nature is rejuvenating for the soul and lifts our vibration, be it a trip to the sea, or a walk in the park on the way to work, feeling connected to nature makes us feel better and with that increases our vibration.

Make a manifesting playlist – put together songs that remind you and connect you to what you want to create in your life. Music has a way of connecting us straight away to a feeling, a memory. Use this tool to create a playlist of music that brings you closer to feeling your dreams. So, if you want to get a promotion at work, listen to songs that remind you of when you are your highest expression of you at work.

Manifesting is there for us all to tap into and work with. It is there as a tool to support us in creating a life that makes our hearts sing. Use this superpower we all have access to and create a life you love today.

About the author



Jennifer Soran Boon is an inner wisdom coach, speaker and author of Be the Change: A Healing And Empowering Handbook For Women, April 2024. For more information about Jennifer see www.jennifersoranboon.com.