A-Level Results Day: How to choose the right career path

It can be really difficult knowing what career path to follow, especially when you’ve just got your exam results and need to decide what to do next.

Entering the world of work can feel daunting, particularly if you’re not sure what career path you want to take.

When searching for a role, it’s likely you’ll have lots of questions from whether a certain job is right for you to how to make a good first impression.

Here, Becky Hogan, Talent and Learning Director at Bupa Global & UK answers some of the most commonly asked questions on how to choose the right career path and offers her advice on what attributes employers look for:

How do I know if a role is right me?

Knowing whether a job role is the right fit for you can be tricky, but is important in helping you find a job you enjoy. Start by asking yourself some questions; what do I enjoy, what key skills do I have that I could use in my future job, what kind of company do I want to work for, what working environment do I want, what are the next steps in the career path?

Knowing about the company and their values is essential when applying for a job as otherwise you may find you’re struggling to engage with your role and find your place within the business.

It also a good idea to identify what the next career steps within the role are and whether these align to your goals are for the future.

How can I deal with interview anxiety?

It’s perfectly normal to feel anxious before an interview and having some nerves can be a good thing. However, there are some things you can do to prevent any anxiety from becoming overwhelming.

Start by doing your research about the company, practice some potential questions they might ask you and have a list of questions prepared to ask them. Don’t be afraid to take notes in with you. No one expects you to remember everything off the top of your head, so it’s fine to take notes about your experience so that you can refer back to them.

Don’t worry if you feel anxious or get nervous when answering a question, take a deep breath and gather your thoughts. If you need to get them to repeat the question, then make sure you ask.

More broadly, Bupa Health Clinics’ Clinical Director, Dr Luke Powles, has some advice on managing anxiety. They said:

Share your feelings

Although this may be obvious, many people struggle to talk about their feelings. If you’re feeling anxious about an interview, speaking to someone about how you’re feeling can really help, this could be a family member, close friend or a tutor or teacher who you are comfortable speaking to. Ask them to help you prepare for the interview, whether this is doing mock interview or going over some questions with you, it can really help to alleviate some of the anxiety you may be feeling.

Be prepared

Making sure you’re prepared ahead of the interview can really help to reduce any feeling of anxiety. This can be by preparing notes about yourself, your experience and the company and by, if the interview is virtual, making sure you’ve got a quiet space with good Wi-FI connection to do the interview. If it’s in person, then make sure you’ve planned your route and know where you are going on the day.

This may seem simple, but if you are not prepared it can make the anxiety you are feeling worse and stress you out ahead of the interview.

The importance of self-kindness

Being kind to yourself is incredibly important, especially if you’re struggling with anxiety. Practicing mindfulness, taking time to exercise and downtime away from interview prep can all help to reduce anxiety. Even going for a walk round the block when feeling anxious will help calm any panicky feelings we may have.

It’s also key that you get a good night’s sleep before the interview, which can be difficult if we’re worrying about the following day. If you can’t sleep get out of bed and listen to a podcast to help you unwind and distract your mind.

During the interview, don’t stress yourself out if you’re not sure about the answer to a question, ask the interviewer to rephrase the question. Make sure you’re taking deep breaths before answering and have water next to you in case you need a drink.

Remember that the interview is for you as well to see whether the company would be a good fit, so if you don’t feel it went well or you weren’t sure about the company then don’t be hard on yourself, the right opportunity will come.

Follow a balanced diet

Following a balanced diet can make sure your brain is getting the right nutrients. In addition to getting enough fruit and veg, try to ensure your diet includes foods which releases energy slowly – like wholegrain pasta or rice, oats and cereals or nuts and seeds. These can help keep your blood sugars steady, making you feel less tired and ready for your interview.

Make sure you’re staying hydrated too, at this is really important to aid concentration. Steer away from caffeine and alcohol though as these can aggravate any anxious thoughts you may have. Getting sugars from natural sources such as fruits affect your body different to processed sugars from sweets or fizzy drinks.